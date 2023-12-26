This small modification to the drying rack transforms it into a true zero-energy dryer

#small #modification #drying #rack #transforms #true #zeroenergy #dryer

Drying laundry today seems like an odyssey but a simple trick is enough to make the best use of your drying rack and proceed quickly.

Obviously there are many possibilities, certainly even more modern ones, such as the dryer. In this case though you also have to deal with a large economic limit. For this reason, even those who own this appliance always try to find alternative solutions to limit their consumption.

The modification to the drying rack that changes drying (cityrumors.it)

It shouldn’t be surprising, with increases in the bill and demanding tariffsmaking use of these consumptions means weighing heavily on the final budget, especially for those who tend to do a lot of washing and therefore need long drying.

Turn the drying rack out for instant drying

To manage to Improving life at home and therefore daily expenses is important, it is no coincidence that in recent times grandmother’s remedies, low cost solutions and everything that can have even a minimal impact on substantial figures such as bills have become very fashionable again. This simple trick allows, without spending a euro, to make a change to the drying rack, optimizing the final result and allowing very fast drying of every hanging garment, from linen to children’s laundry.

How to turn your drying rack into a dryer (cityrumors.it)

The first thing to do is take a traditional X-opening drying rack so not the modern long ones or any other type. Fold it and place it on a solid surface. Open the side wings and, on one side, use a tool to saw off this portion which usually protrudes and which also makes it inconvenient to use the drying rack. It can be done on one side or on two, it is certainly also convenient to make the drying rack much more usable at home. So, insert rubber mats or felt pads at the endsbased on what you have available at home or file the iron with a nail file.

Then always place it on the surface, making the two ends protrude by about a third. Apply pressure on the tip so that it bends at a right angle. Do the same for the second auction as well. From one drying rack you can get up to three without problems. The main one it can be used for bulkier garmentsThe small ones, on the other hand, must be applied to the radiator and used directly using the heat. The direct benefit of this product, compared to specific ones that are sold on the market, is that the clothes they will not be in front of the radiator but above it, inclined. In this way the heat that tends to rise will maximize its effect and above all humidity will not be generated.