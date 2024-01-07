This snake’s venom could regulate your blood pressure

#snakes #venom #regulate #blood #pressure

Reading time: 2 min — Spotted on Newsweek

Effects on blood pressure

It was a team of medical researchers from the Federal University of São Paulo who made this discovery. By studying the venom of Bothrops cotiara, they were able to find a protein, or peptide, called Bc-7a which could reduce blood pressure – in the same way as certain drugs usually used for this type of pathologies.

These work by inhibiting an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) which plays a major role in controlling blood pressure in the body.

“The venoms have not finished surprising us, explain Alexandre Tashima, co-author of the study and professor at the Federal University of São Paulo. Despite all the accumulated knowledge about venoms, new discoveries are possible, such as unpredictable fragments that are part of known proteins. Despite all the technologies available, there remains a lot to study about toxins.

More than 197 proteins present in venom

This discovery could therefore pave the way for the creation of new drugs, while those prescribed to date can cause certain undesirable side effects such as dizziness, coughing but also a high level of potassium in the blood.

But that’s not all. The study also reveals that new proteins have been discovered in the venom. A figure that has continued to evolve in recent years since 197 proteins have been identified, compared to 73 in 2012.

This is therefore not a special case since studies have already been carried out on other species of snakes such as the Lachesis muta, also known as the Costa Rican black-headed viper, or on certain spiders.