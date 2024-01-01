This ‘Superman’ movie was such a big flop that it led to the demise of a movie studio

#Superman #movie #big #flop #led #demise #movie #studio

Many films have been made about Superman in recent decades. A few were big successes and a few less so, but 1987’s Superman IV: The Quest for Peace was very bad. It is therefore called the worst superhero film ever. Cannon Films, which produced the film, incurred a lot of debt and went bankrupt.

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace was the sequel to 1983’s Superman III starring Christopher Reeve as Superman. This was the last film to feature Reeve as the superhero. Gene Hackman also appears in the film as Lex Luthor and Mark Pillow plays the villain Nuclear Man.

Story

In Superman IV: The Quest for Peace Superman attempts to eliminate all nuclear weapons in the world to prevent the threat of nuclear war. The story begins with Superman discovering a disturbing newspaper article about a boy named Jeremy, who writes a letter to the superhero asking for help in ridding the world of nuclear weapons.

In response to Jeremy’s plea, Superman decides to take drastic action. He collects all the nuclear weapons on Earth and throws them into the sun. However, his well-intentioned actions lead to the creation of a powerful supervillain named Nuclear Man, who becomes a formidable opponent for Superman.

Nuclear Man

As the film progresses, Nuclear Man poses a significant threat to Superman and the two engage in battles that endanger the safety of the world. Meanwhile, Superman’s arch-enemy Lex Luthor plays a role in the creation of Nuclear Man and contributes to the challenges the Man of Steel faces.

Featuring a villain named Nuclear Man and special effects that are embarrassing even for 1987, the film received negative reviews from critics and audiences alike. Just before the start of the film’s production, the film studio The Cannon Group, of which Cannon Films was a part, was already in financial trouble despite having made a few successful films such as Joe (1970), Runaway Train (1985) in Street Smart (1987), all of which are Oscar-nominated films. Their biggest financial success was the action movie Cobra from 1986.

Smaller budget

Cannon Films told Reeve that they had a budget of $37 million, but they actually had less than half of that at their disposal due to the studio’s financial problems. After negative test screenings, 45 minutes of footage was also deleted. The film flopped, the company was left with enormous debts and went bankrupt. The studio was sold to the Pathé company in 1988.

The Cannon Group’s library is now divided into three different groups. MGM Home Entertainment now owns most of the Cannon film library, Paramount Pictures owns the television rights to most of the Cannon library, and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment owns Cannon’s films released after 1991, as well as titles produced by Cannon but distributed by Warner.

Superman Returns

He will na Superman IV: The Quest for Peace no further Superman films were released until Superman Returns in 2006. Despite its shortcomings, it remains Superman IV: The Quest for Peace being part of the Superman film series and remembered as a notable contribution to the franchise.

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace cannot be found on the various streaming services, but if you really want to see the film you can rent and buy it on Prime Video, among others.