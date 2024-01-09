This team would be the great favorite to sign Imanaga (source)

#team #great #favorite #sign #Imanaga #source

The 45-day period for Shota Imanaga to negotiate with Major League teams opened on November 28. Today is day 42 of said period and the Japanese left-hander is still on the free market. The 30-year-old has until 5 p.m. ET on Thursday to sign a contract with an MLB club.

MLB Network’s Jon Paul Morosi wrote Sunday that Imanaga continues to draw interest from at least five teams. Jim Bowden of The Athletic previously reported that the Cubs, Angels, Giants and Red Sox are the finalists to sign the left-hander. That figure was confirmed by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, who wrote Sunday that Imanaga “has four teams seriously bidding for his services,” including the Red Sox and Cubs.

But according to a source from MLB.com’s Mark Feisand, San Francisco could be emerging as the favorite.

“Everything points to the Giants,” the source said. “They were left without [Shohei] Ohtani y [Yoshinobu] Yamamoto, and even though Imanaga is not at the same level as those guys, they don’t want to be left out again.”

Feinsand recently listed the Yankees and Mets as two other teams vying for Imanaga. The left-hander posted a 2.96 ERA in more than 1,100 innings over eight years in Nippon Professional Baseball. According to Feinsand, some scouts project Imanaga as a second or third starter for a major league team.