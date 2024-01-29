This time, Floris van Bommel’s dog designs a trendy shoe

#time #Floris #van #Bommels #dog #designs #trendy #shoe

Not only Floris van Bommel himself, his dog Flapper also knows how to design a trendy shoe. In recent days, the dog competed against Floris van Bommel’s social media followers in a competition for the ultimate sneaker design. Flapper won the race and his shoe, which looks suspiciously like himself, is now being auctioned on Marktplaats. The proceeds will go to the Hart van Brabant animal shelter and 1,500 euros have already been bid.

The shoe designer from Moergestel held a design competition on social media last week. His social media followers were able to put together a shoe and Floris gave his dog Flapper the same choices. The most beautiful design would really be developed into a shoe.

“This is the material your stuffed animals are made of, which you always break down.”

Five comical videos show how Floris and Flapper search for the most beautiful design. “Well Flap, we are going to choose the model,” Floris speaks encouragingly to his dog. “Basic is just like your dry kibble that you never like. Trendy is a bit like your pate. And experimental is like the leftover Chinese food you sometimes get.”

On the first day, Flapper and Floris van Bommel’s followers were still on the same page. For example, they opted for the same shoe model and both opted for studs under the sole. But they soon had different opinions about the choice of color and materials. The audience went for a blue sneaker, while Flapper opted for a brown shoe with a fur on it. “I was already afraid of it,” Floris says to his dog. “This is the material your stuffed animals are made of, which you always break down.”

“I thought we would ultimately have to offer 300 euros ourselves.”

In one week, Flapper designed the spitting image of himself: a furry sneaker with floppy ears and a small tail, which even has a pink poop hole hidden underneath. As a one-person jury, Floris would ultimately decide whether Flapper’s design or that of the followers would go into production. And he chose – you guessed it – Flapper’s design.

The Flapper sneaker is not for sale. One pair was made in size 40 and will be auctioned on Marktplaats. The proceeds go to the Hart van Brabant Animal Shelter and they can already count on a nice amount. So far, 1,500 euros have already been bid for the shoe.

Floris van Bommel did not expect that at all. “The shoe is nice, but not worth buying,” he says. “I thought that in the end we would have to offer 300 euros ourselves in order to still be able to donate a nice amount.” Floris hopes that whoever buys the exclusive Flapper shoe will not take it out on the street. “I hope they will find a nice place in a collector’s display case.”

People can place a bid until Friday, February 2, 3 p.m. Here you will find the auction of the Flappersneaker.

Flapper’s design (photo: Floris van Bommel).

Here you can see the reveal with the shoe that the followers put together and Flapper’s.

