this time the danger of war is much more serious

The dictator called for an “exponential” expansion of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal and intensified ballistic missile testing. He also promised to launch three new spy satellites, according to Deutsche Welle.

In the speech, Kim Jong Un accused South Korea and the United States of taking reckless steps in preparing for the invasion and warned that “war could break out on the Korean Peninsula at any time.”

North Korea in 2023 has launched a record number of missiles, including what it said in December was a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of reaching anywhere in the United States. In addition, in 2023 at the end of the year, the regime launched a rocket that put a spy satellite into orbit.

On Sunday, the North announced the successful launch of a medium-range modern hypersonic ballistic missile.

January 6 Seoul said the North had fired at least 60 artillery shells into waters near the South Korean island of Yongpyong.

In addition, U.S. satellites have detected the modernization and expansion of North Korea’s Manpho Unha chemical complex, which is associated with the production of chemicals used to make rocket fuel and reagents for nuclear weapons.

The situation in Korea is the “most dangerous” in decades

According to the Washington-based Stimson think tank, North Korea’s latest moves may be more than routine scaremongering.

Experts warn that the security situation on the peninsula is “more dangerous than at any time since the 1950s”. beginning of June”, when the Korean War began.

“This may sound overly dramatic, but we believe that Kim Jong Un, like his grandfather in 1950, made a strategic decision to go to war,” the authors noted.

“We don’t know when or how Kim Jong Un plans to pull the trigger, but the danger already goes far beyond the usual warnings from Washington, Seoul and Tokyo about Pyongyang’s ‘provocations,'” the analysts wrote.

“We don’t consider the themes of war preparations that have appeared in North Korean media since the beginning of last year to be typical bluster,” they added.

What changed?

Analysts said their warning came as the North Korean regime abandoned its long-held goal of “normalizing” relations with the United States. Pyongyang may now believe that such normalization is impossible.

They argue that analysts and politicians underestimate the importance of this normalization goal in protecting Kim Jong Un’s strategic thinking.

The article says it is “extremely important” to understand how important the goal of improving relations with the United States was to all three dictators who ruled North Korea.

North Korea has completely abandoned that goal, and it has fundamentally changed the strategic landscape in and around Korea, analysts say.

Failed in 2019 The summit between Kim Jong Un and former US President Donald Trump in Hanoi became the beginning of such a process.

Talks focused on the possibility of easing sanctions in exchange for North Korea’s pledge to end its weapons program, but neither scenario materialized.

Five years on, North Korea believes it is “time to challenge the status quo”, analysts warn.

North Korea is developing ties with Russia and is supporting Moscow’s war in Ukraine with artillery shells. At the same time, Pyongyang believes that the US is in “global retreat”.

Does North Korea Remain ‘Rational’?

But other analysts are skeptical of the prediction that North Korea is preparing to go to war.

“Calls to arms for war in North Korea are not unusual,” said Garren Mulloy, a professor of international relations at Tokyo’s Daito Bunka University and a specialist in military affairs.

“We shouldn’t smile that it’s pointless, but we also shouldn’t imagine that it means war,” he stressed to Deutsche Welle.

Ryo Hinata-Yamaguchi, an associate professor of international relations at the University of Tokyo, agrees that now is not a good time for North Korea’s military adventure.

“The North has made progress in gaining allies in China and Russia, so I see no reason why they would want to go to war at this point,” he explained to Deutsche Welle.

“And while North Korea can count on the support of Moscow and Beijing, it does not trust them enough to be sure that they would come to North Korea’s aid in the event of a war,” he added.

“I don’t think the North Korean leadership is stupid and that Kim Jong Un and his sister are using words as strategic leverage to make an impact, to make actions that signal war, but they don’t go that far,” he said.