This type of diet helps fight diabetes and weight gain

Lower risk of diabetes

Those who ate the most whole grains, fresh fruits and vegetables and limited their intake of unhealthy plant-based foods had a 24 percent lower risk of diabetes, compared to those who ate the most of these unhealthy foods.

Those who ate the healthiest diet also had better blood sugar levels, lower inflammatory levels, smaller waists and lower body mass index, BMI.

The study found that this benefit also applied to people who are predisposed to diabetes and people who have other risk factors, such as obesity.

Higher risk of diabetes

The study also found that those who ate the least healthy plant-based diet had a 37 percent higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes, larger waistlines and higher levels of triglycerides, a form of cholesterol.

“This data is really important, especially for those who are considered to be at high risk of developing type 2 diabetes because it shows that they can significantly reduce their risk by following a healthy plant-based diet,” says Alysha Thompson in a statement, writes CNN.

She is a PhD student at Queen’s University Belfast in Northern Ireland and the study’s lead author.

