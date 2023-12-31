This version of the Margarita will become your favorite: one ingredient changes everything

#version #Margarita #favorite #ingredient

The famous cocktail is one of the most loved in the world and few have tried to change it. Here’s the ingredient that can transform it!

The Margarita is undoubtedly one of the most loved cocktails. The first codification arrived only in 1953, thanks to the magazine Esquire who reports the official formula in one of his articles. The recipe, unlike the name, has been around since the 1930s, and consisted of a quarter of lime or lemon juice, a quarter of Cointreau and, a fundamental ingredient, a quarter of Tequila. Originally from Mexico, tequila is a spirit obtained from the distillation of the agave fruit, a very common plant in warm countries bathed by the sea.

The other proof of the Mexican origins of the Margarita is the glass, in the shape of an upturned sombrero, typical of period venues in the area. The cocktail has enjoyed considerable success all over the world, giving rise to many variations of the main recipe. Probably at the beginning the Margarita was just an evolution of the classic Mexican drink based on Tequila and salt, which was lightened and made fresher with the addition of lime. Only later were other ingredients added, such as Triple, which had the task of softening and making the strong and decisive taste of tequila more elegant.

To best enjoy a Margarita, it is important to consume it immediately after preparing it. However, for several years, many bars have been preparing take-away cocktails, specifically designed to remain substantially the same as they are over time. This cocktail must be served very cold. It is important to cool the glass with ice cubes or keep it in the refrigerator until serving.

Margarita: the ingredient to transform the famous cocktail

Those who love to experiment in the kitchen love to offer revisited and original recipes to their diners. Transforming the Margarita into a completely different cocktail is possible with just one ingredient.

To make the revisited version of the Margaritathey will serve the classic Tequila, lime or lemon juice, Cointreau and, in addition, a quarter of Rum. After mixing for a few minutes, the evolution of the Margarita will be ready to taste.

The presence of Rum in the cocktail adds a aftertaste of ginger and cloves extremely pleasant, perfectly balanced with the acidity of the lime. For those who like slightly sweeter notes, you can add a mixture of fruit with honey or, alternatively, a few drops of sugar or maple syrup to bring the flavors together. However it is served, the Margarita remains one of the most suitable cocktails for any occasion.