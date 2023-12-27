This very expensive blockbuster was the biggest flop at the cinema box office worldwide 4 years ago

#expensive #blockbuster #biggest #flop #cinema #box #office #worldwide #years

This year, quite a few expensive blockbusters have already been released that have flopped financially. Think of films like The Marvels, The Flash in Haunted Mansion. Eight years ago there was also a blockbuster with a monstrous budget that flopped badly.

This is the superhero film X-Men: Dark Phoenix. This would be the large-scale closing of the X-Menseries from 20th Century Fox, but the beloved series couldn’t have ended on a lower note.

Plot

The X-Men face their most formidable and powerful enemy when one of their own, Jean Gray (Sophie Turner), loses control of herself. During a rescue mission in space, Jean is almost killed when she is hit by a mysterious cosmic force.

Once she returns home, this power not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but also much more unstable. The X-Men must now work together to save her soul and battle aliens who want to use Grey’s new abilities to rule the galaxy.

Kinberg

After X-Men: Days of Future Past became the starting point of a new timeline, producer Simon Kinberg saw the opportunity to create a new film adaptation of Chris Claremont and John Byrne’s The Dark Phoenix Saga to make after this story was used moderately in X-Men: The Last Stand.

Ultimately, Kinberg was given the opportunity to make his directorial debut with X-Men: Dark Phoenix. He wanted to divide the story over two films and follow this up with a concluding film that also featured the characters New Mutants would be involved.

Enorme flop

All plans fell apart when 20th Century Fox was bought by Disney, but the film would not have been a success anyway. Based on the poor reception of X-Men: Apocalypse Kinberg had to make quite a few changes to his script, such as replacing the Hellfire Club with a race of aliens as enemies.

The entire third act also had to be re-recorded, because it sounded too much like the third act of Captain Marvel. As a result, the film ultimately had a sky-high production budget of $200 million and only managed to gross $252 million worldwide. The film made a colossal loss of more than 130 million dollars.