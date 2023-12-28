‘This warm weather weakens insects in their winter rest’

#warm #weather #weakens #insects #winter #rest

NOS Eyewitness / Nellie Bartels

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 06:42

It is very warm for this time of year and therefore insects use much more energy during hibernation, reports the news site Nature Today. As a result, the animals are more at risk of dying or emerging from the winter extra weakened. “Current and future conditions are not reassuring,” says author and biologist Arnold van Vliet.

In the article he refers, among other things, to a study recently published in Nature. A direct link is made between the warming climate and the sharp decline in the insect population. According to researchers, insect biomass has fallen by an estimated 70 percent in recent decades.

Normally, bumblebees, butterflies and other insects go into dormancy sometime during the fall or winter. But according to Van Vliet (Wageningen University & Research), it is becoming increasingly difficult for insects to choose the optimal moment for this. Because the higher the temperature, the more energy they use during the rest period.

“They are cold-blooded animals, so their body temperature is equal to the ambient temperature. The higher it is, the faster the burning of energy.” He states that the daily loss of body weight from the start of the warm autumn this year could be on average 50 percent higher. He bases this on a study published last year into the butterfly species small veined white.

Fewer butterflies counted

2023 was a very bad year for butterflies, the Butterfly Foundation reported on Tuesday. “There is a constant decline and the results in 2023 therefore fit well into that trend,” the foundation says, based on counts since 1990. The message from the Butterfly Foundation was one of the reasons for Van Vliet to write the article for Nature Today. to write.

“A number of things came together,” says the biologist. “The weather is bizarrely warm: I was photographing daffodils in bud yesterday afternoon.” 2023 will almost certainly be the warmest year on record, the KNMI reported a week ago. This raised the question for the biologist: “What does that do to nature?”

More susceptible to diseases

Insects use up their energy reserves more quickly during hibernation. That makes them weaker and more susceptible to diseases, says Van Vliet. “What also plays a role is that they need a certain degree of cold to come out of hibernation. If it remains so warm, they may not be able to meet that cold need and that makes them even more vulnerable.”

However, the chance of frost will decrease in the coming years. It will be warmer in all seasons, the KNMI recently concluded in the so-called climate scenarios.