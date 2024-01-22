This Warzone SMG might be the biggest winner of the nerfs and buffs

#Warzone #SMG #biggest #winner #nerfs #buffs

The developers of Warzone did not mince words in January when the meta was rearranged. It looks like we may announce more than one winner.

22.01.2024 – January has not been very kind to Warzone players. The developers started rebalancing weapons on January 10th. Most of the nerfs and buffs arrived on January 17th, as part of the Reloaded update, but some debuffs even made it to the 20th and even the 22nd. Nearly 20 weapons and accessories were affected by these changes, practically they want to completely change the meta of the game. One thing we can be sure of is that it is still only worth choosing from the Modern Warfare III lineup, there are a tiny number of good alternatives from the Modern Warfare II era.

That is why, towards the second half of January, you can clearly talk about the discoveries in Warzone. Content producers are constantly testing changes, weakening and strengthening. It could easily be a great choice for a weapon that the developers haven’t even touched. The value of a weapon did not change in vain if its challengers were significantly weakened by the development team. The AR, LMG and SMG categories received the most weakening in January, so you can expect the biggest reorganization here in the coming days.

Warzone experts have a new favorite SMG

In the first half of January, WSP Swarm clearly dominated Warzone’s imaginary top list when it came to the SMG category. However, the developers already announced on January 17th that although the weapon was omitted from that update, the long-requested nerf will arrive sooner or later. We didn’t have to wait that long, since the latest weakenings of the WSP Swarm and MTZ Interceptor became active on January 20. Many people have been drawn towards the AMR9 in recent days, but it seems that there is another alternative may arise. And this is none other than the Striker 9. The JAK BFB Muzzle is a mandatory element of the set-up, as it weakens the already weak recoil so much that it almost seems OP. The list of recommended accessories is as follows:

Barrel: Striker Elite Long Barrel

Striker Elite Long Barrel Muzzle: HOW BFB

HOW BFB Stock: No Stock

No Stock Ammunition: 9mm High Grain Rounds

9mm High Grain Rounds Magazine: 50 Round Drum

It might be worth trying the build as soon as possible, since you never know when the next update containing nerfs will arrive. If different alternatives facing you: