This Warzone weapon is reminiscent of one of Verdansk’s favorite SMGs

Warzone’s current lineup is enviable. Several weeks after the start of the new era, you can still find real special features in the game.

14.01.2024 – Warzone players may still experience confusion of abundance if they want to browse through weapons. Even the January 11th update and accompanying MTZ Interceptor nerf wasn’t enough to significantly change the game’s top picks. There is a good chance that the developers will be able to take even more radical steps within the framework of the Reloaded package, which will debut on January 17, but this will only be revealed that afternoon. It’s not worth getting discouraged until then, because you can easily find hidden treasures even in mid-January.

Warzone content producers and experts are constantly mapping the balance of power. Thanks to Modern Warfare III integration and statistics, players have an easier time on paper, but the reality is often different than the game menu. That’s why it might be worth looking at a new recommendation. Warzone gurus tend to look primarily at Modern Warfare III weapons, but sometimes a Modern Warfare II legacy can also be seen. Swagg however, he wanted to twist the usual lineup a bit, giving a completely different profile to a given weapon.

Verdansk’s former favorite has been revived in another weapon in Warzone

The name Milano 821 may sound familiar, as there was a time when it dominated the Verdansk circuit. Not by chance, because while it was amazingly strong, the range was almost at AR heights. That is, even at medium distances, you could confidently reach for the SMG, you didn’t need an AR, LMG or even a Battle Rifle. That’s what Swagg wanted to recall, and the subject was none other than the WSP-9. The following add-ons are recommended by the content producer:

Barrel: WSP Infiltrator Integrated Suppressor

WSP Infiltrator Integrated Suppressor Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5X

Corio Eagleseye 2.5X Stock: WSP Classics Factory Stock

WSP Classics Factory Stock Rear Grip: Marauder Grip

Marauder Grip Conversion Kit: Broodmother .45 Kit

One thing is for sure, until January 17, the WSP-9 can still be a really good choice. If he doesn’t get nerfed, he won’t really have anything to fear until the end of the season. That is why it might be worth trying the above compilation as soon as possible if we want to bring a little nostalgia factor to the already boring matches of Warzone.

