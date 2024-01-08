This was Javier Milei’s trip to Antarctica

#Javier #Mileis #trip #Antarctica

The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, visited the Marambio and Esperanza military bases this Saturday in Antarctica, where he made environmental impact announcements within the framework of a cooperation agreement between Argentina and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Everything, for the use of nuclear technology to control plastic pollution on the white continent, a problem that tends to worsen and must be addressed.

Milei arrived at 12:30 on Saturday at Marambio Base, where he was received by the Station Chief, Vice Commodore Damian Ariel Rizzo; the chief scientist Sergio Santillana; and the official of the National Meteorological Service in Marambio, Noemi Troche.

There he formally began the IAEA’s First Scientific Research Expedition on the Antarctic continent and presented a commemorative plaque to its director, the Argentine Rafael Grossi.

The program will allow the initiation of a cooperation agreement between Argentina and the IAEA for the use of nuclear technology in the control of plastic pollution in Antarctica.

Milei then traveled to the Hope Base, where he made another brief visit, before returning to Buenos Aires.

Itinerary of Miles

Milei met at Esperanza Base with the station chief, Gustavo Cordero, and the scientific head of the Multidisciplinary Antarctic Laboratory, Rocío Negro.

On the subject, the Government released a short video where the president is seen greeting the children who live at the Esperanza Base.

At 5 p.m. He started back.

He was accompanied on his first visit to Antarctica by his sister as well as the chancellor. Diana Mondino, the Minister of the Interior, Guillermo Francos and his Defense pair, Luis Petri.

“Count on us. Many times our task is invisible, but, thanks to your visit, Argentines and the world will know what we, men and women, do in this place. Long live the Homeland”, the Lieutenant Colonel told him Cordero.

This Friday the President had made the first stage of the long trip, arriving in the province of Santa Cruz, where the governor received him Claudio Vidal.

Then, the delegation spent the night in Rio Gallegos waiting for positive confirmation that would allow them to make the flight to Marambio Base early on Saturday.

For his part, spokesman Manuel Adorni during the press conference pointed out that “The return will be to the Aeroparque Aero station and is scheduled for Saturday at 10:30 p.m.”

Milei’s trip marks a significant shift by the president toward a more committed stance on environmental policy.

This is relevant considering that his statements during the presidential campaign placed him alongside figures who deny climate change, such as Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro.

What is the IAEA program inaugurated by Javier Milei in Antarctica about?

The pollution control program is an initiative that emerged through an agreement between the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Argentine Antarctic Institute (IAA).

This research aims to address the global problem of plastic pollution in the oceans.

“It is a trip that has a pioneering nature, because it is the first time that the IAEA begins a mission to the Antarctic continent around a global problem, which is very serious,” Grossi said in dialogue with the Télam agency.



“This occurs with the presence of microplastics and plastics in general in the marine environment internationally, but particularly in Antarctica,” he added.

According to Grossi, the purpose of the program is to carry out monitoring to identify the amount of microplastics or nanoplastics present in the region’s water, establishing comparable parameters in all seas.

At the moment, The program has the participation of 63 countries.

In radio statements, he expanded: “One of the great environmental problems in the world is plastic pollution and research was never done in Antarctica. I had the initiative a few years ago to propose to Argentina to join forces to carry out a scientific mission.”