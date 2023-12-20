This was the sentence against the former police officer accused of killing Octavio Ocaña

#sentence #police #officer #accused #killing #Octavio #Ocaña

The former police officer has already received a sentence of years in prison (Photo: Instagram/@octavioocaa and FGJEM)

More than two years after the death of Octavio Ocaña, on the afternoon of December 19, a sentence was handed down against Leopoldo Azuara de la Luz, a former police officer accused of intentional homicide.

During the hearing this Tuesday, Azuara’s sentences were individualized, which consists of announcing the sentence for the two crimes he committed, which were the intentional homicide of the actor and abuse of authority against Octavio and the people with whom he was traveling on October 29 in his truck at the time he was shot.

It was the lawyer of the actor’s family, Francisco Javier Hernández, who reported that Leopoldo Azuara’s sentence for the homicide is 12 years and 6 months in prison.

The actor died at the age of 22 after a chase on the Chamapa-Lechería highway (Instagram/@octavioocanaa)

In addition, for the crime of abuse of authority, the former police officer will have to be in prison for 8 years and 4 months.

In total, Leopoldo Azuara de la Luz will be behind bars for 20 years and 9 months.

In addition to this, compensation for the damage to the Pérez Ocaña family must be considered, but the amount will not be made public since it would put them at risk; The lawyer mentioned that it is a “stratospheric” figure. According to Addis Tuñón, it will be 17 million pesos. There is also a fine, which is 466 days.

The legal defender took the opportunity to defend the image of the actor known for his role as Benito Rivers in Vecinos, since on social networks they pointed out that it was supposedly confirmed that he took his own life during the persecution.

The family will receive compensation for the damage caused by the young man’s death (Televisa)

However, the lawyer explained that the judge determined her decision based on all the evidence that they and the former police officer’s defense presented and, if it had been as they claim in networks, it would not have been classified as intentional homicide nor would it have reached the penalty that They gave him Azuara.

He also asked to remember that initially the case was being investigated as if it had been Octavio’s accident, then it was reclassified as a negligent crime; However, because the family hired experts to prove that it had been intentional, it became intentional homicide.

This case has lasted more than two years due to the time they had to invest in all the investigations, both by the prosecution and private experts, which were later rectified by the authorities.

The lawyer asked that the actor not be revictimized since users on social networks are falling into that by accusing him of his death again (Instagram/@octavioocaa)

Next year Azuara could start the appeal, but for the moment he has to wait 10 days.

Likewise, the lawyer mentioned that the threats that Octavio’s mother received had already been reported, since it should be remembered that this was from Leopoldo Azuara’s family just after the trial ruling was given.

During the meeting with the media at the end of the reading of the sentence, the lawyer mentioned that his work continues since Gerardo “N” remains a fugitive from justice.

Gerardo N, former police officer of the municipality of Cuautitlán Izcalli wanted for the Ocaña case Photo: FGJEM

This individual was accused of allegedly having driven the patrol car in which Octavio was traveling with his companions at the time he was shot.

The reward offered by the Prosecutor’s Office of the State of Mexico is 300 thousand Mexican pesos for information that leads to the whereabouts of the former police officer; However, for months now the actor’s family has demanded that it be increased to 500 thousand pesos since there has been no progress.