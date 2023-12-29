This way you can make smart use of headers and footers in Word and Excel

#smart #headers #footers #Word #Excel

You are working on a lengthy document in Word or Excel and of course you want to help the reader not to get lost. Using the header and/or footer you can automatically number the pages, indicate which chapter it concerns and much more.

In Microsoft Word and Excel, we call the information in the top margin of a page the header and the information in the bottom margin the footer. In these margins you can include information that should appear on each page or on specific pages. Consider the creation date, the number of words, a logo, a project name, a chapter title or a page number. Remember, what works for the header will always work for the footer. We will first look at the possibilities in Word, then those of Excel.

Insert in two ways

There are two ways to insert a header. Method one is to double click on the top part of the page. Then a dotted line will appear with the label Header. In this margin you can type content or add a logo. For the footer, double-click at the bottom of the page. To return to the regular contents of the document, double-click anywhere else on the page. You can also in the tab Insert the button Header of Footer to use. If you click on it, a number of options will appear that you can edit further. In the footer, the examples are below the line instead of above it.

Logo or graphic element

The tab Header and footer, which allows you to edit these elements, will only be visible once the header or footer is activated. In this example, for example, we need a little more space at the top to place a logo. You arrange that in the boxes Header from top of Footer from bottom, where you specify a distance. To place a logo, click on this tab Image and select the image file on the hard drive. Of course, you can scale that image by selecting the imported image and pulling one of the handles around it. With the button Online images you can access the library of internet pictures via Bing. To close the header and footer, you can click the red cross button on the right side of the tab. You will then automatically return to the content of the page.

First page different

Anything you add to the header or footer will automatically appear on all other pages. If you want the first page to have no header/footer or a different header/footer than the rest, you can solve this in the tab Header and footer. In the section Options put a check mark next to it First page different. This means that things you place in the header/footer of the first page will not appear on the other pages. Even if you adjust the header or footer of a page other than the first, this will not affect the first page.

Page numbers

In the tab Header and footer you will find the button with the meaningful name Page number. That takes you to a drop-down list where you decide whether the page numbers Top of the page of At the bottom of the page have to come. By the way, the same drop-down list is also in the tab Insert. You will find the assignment at the bottom of the drop-down list Formatting page numbers. That’s a bit confusing, but what Microsoft means is that you can also use letters or Roman numerals instead of numbers. This window contains an option to display the chapter number first, followed by the page number. And at the bottom you have the option to start the numbering from a specific page. When you’re done, click the cross again Close header and footer to see how Word applied these settings to the entire document. To adjust the font, font size and style of the page numbers, select a number. The well-known pop-up formatting bar will then appear.

Date and time

The position of the cursor in the header or footer determines where the date (and/or time) is inserted. Use in the tab Header and footer the button Date and timeor go to the tab Insert in the category Text to the same position. Both open the window Date and time which lists the different ways to display this data. If necessary, activate the check box Update automatically if you want the current date and time to appear when opening or printing the document and not the original time at which you inserted the date field. By pressing the keyboard once Tab Pressing will center the header or footer. Press the again Tabbutton, the date/time will be aligned to the right.

Document properties and fields

Sometimes you can also read document properties in the footer or header, such as the name of the file, the path on the hard drive or the number of words or letters used. That data is generated automatically, but you must first add a field. Suppose you would like to show the number of words used in the header. Use this in the tab Header and footer the button Quick parts. In the window Veld you choose Categories the option Document data. This will only show the fields that apply to this category. Bee Field names select the option NumWords). In the description at the bottom you can read: ‘the number of words in the document’. Also standing in the same place NumChars for the number of letters and NumPages for the number of pages. click on OK to confirm. It goes too far to discuss all the options here, but with some logical thinking you will find what you are looking for here.

Section breaks

If your document consists of several parts and you want to use unique headers and footers for each part, you will need to create section breaks there first. Place the mouse pointer where you want to start a new section. Go to the tab Layout and select Break Marks / Section Breaks / Next Page. If you have divided the document into different sections, you can set a separate page layout for the pages of that section. On the label of the header and footer you can see which section it is intended for.

Edit or delete

You often want to add or adjust something to the header or footer during the course of a project. Double-click the header or footer to make it active so you can change the content. You can also go to the tab Insert go and the drop down menu Header of Footer open so that you can reach the K commandedit optext of Edit footer comes. If you decide that you no longer need the header or footer, you can easily delete it. Select the drop-down menu Header of Footer on the tab Insert or the tab Header and footer and use the bottom option to delete it.

In Excel: three boxes

The header and footer sections work slightly differently in Excel than in Word. The options are slightly more limited than in Word. But the main difference is that you can’t see this data while you’re working on the spreadsheet. That makes sense, because spreadsheets often consist of many cells where you ultimately complete the assignment Print range indicates which columns and rows you want on paper. As long as you do not indicate what information will be put on paper and what the page distribution will be, Excel has no idea where the headers and footers should be placed. Fortunately, that doesn’t mean you have to enter the header and footer blindly.

Go to the tab Insert and click the button Header and footer. So that’s one button for both. At the top of the worksheet you will now see a box that is divided into three boxes. You can place different information in each box. For example, enter your name in the first box, the name of the project in the second box, and the date in the third box. At the top of this tab there are two toggle buttons: To header in To footer. For example, if you want to add a page number in the footer, you use the second button.

Dynamic field codes

You can of course type text yourself in the three boxes that Excel offers, but it is more useful to use the ready-made field codes that you have at your disposal in the tab Header and footer. Using such codes makes the headers and footers dynamic. This means that the content adapts when you make changes to the worksheet. Suppose you would like to see the page number in the footer, along with the total number of pages that make up the worksheet. So the result should be something like ‘1 of 12’. Place the mouse pointer in the box where you want to combine this data and then click the button Page number. Excel then places the field code itself &[Pagina]. After that you type a space followed by the word ‘van’ and another space. Then click on the button in the ribbon Number of pages which makes Excel the field code &[Pagina’s] fill in. The combination &[Pagina] van &[Pagina’s] will be converted to, for example, 1 of 12, 2 of 12 and so on.

By the way, there are two quirks you should be aware of if you want to manually type data into the header and footer boxes. To start a new line in such a box, you must press Enter to press. And if you do &symbol in the header or footer, you must type this symbol twice. So if you want to see ‘income&expenses’, you have to type ‘income&&expenses’.

Date, time and image

In addition to the page number and the total number of pages, the tab contains other buttons that produce field codes, such as Current date, Present time in Filename. If you click the button Filename used, the path to the document on the hard drive will appear there. The button Image you logically use to insert an image. Only after the image has been added will the last button become active: Format image. This allows you to adjust the height and width of the image, convert the image to grayscale and adjust the brightness and contrast.

