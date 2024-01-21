This way you will lose your right to inherit. Even after your loved ones

#lose #inherit #loved

The amendment to the Civil Code was intended to simplify and shorten inheritance proceedings. The new regulations also expanded the existing list of grounds for declaring an heir unworthy of inheritance. It should be borne in mind that taking such actions requires a court case.

Until the regulations were amended, the Civil Code provided for three situations that allowed for deprivation of inheritance rights:

Intentionally committing a serious crime against the testator,

Persuading the testator by deception or threats to prepare or revoke a will or preventing him from doing so,

Intentional concealment or destruction of the testator’s will, as well as forging or forging it, and knowingly using a forged or forged will by another person.

The regulations that entered into force on November 15, 2023, expanded this catalog by two conditions. According to the amendment, an heir may be deemed unworthy of inheritance when:

Persistently avoided fulfilling the maintenance obligation towards the testator, specified in a court decision, court agreement or contract,

He persistently avoided fulfilling the obligation to care for the testator resulting from parental authority, guardianship, the function of a foster parent, marital obligations or respect and support between parent and child.

According to infor.pl, these provisions may apply, for example, in a situation where a senior has not been able to count on any support from their loved ones for years, despite the real possibility of providing help.

The introduced changes are intended to enable the other heirs to object to a situation in which the inheritance would end up in the hands of a person who fails to fulfill his obligations, e.g. material support.

“Events in which the testator’s property is received by a person whose reprehensible, often ill-willed, omission made it impossible for the testator to meet his or her basic life needs during his or her lifetime are generally unacceptable.” – stated in the justification of the draft amendment.

It was also pointed out that “the legal system should respond to ethically inappropriate behavior of people who may benefit from the inheritance.” The Ministry of Justice also emphasized that the changes introduced are important due to frequent cases of appointing actual guardians to inheritance.

A person whom the court finds unworthy of inheritance is excluded from statutory and testamentary inheritance as if he or she did not live to see the opening of the inheritance. The issued judgment is retroactive and the heir deemed unworthy has no right to compulsory share.

The court may rule on the unworthiness of inheritance for two new reasons, when the behaviors justifying the unworthiness of inheritance occurred after November 15, 2023.

