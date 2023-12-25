This way your PC will consume less! – PCW

#consume #PCW

Not only the development of 3DMark scores can cause excitement in the life of a PC user, the consumption of the machine can be just as shocking or a pleasant surprise.

Not only do we regularly deal with questions and topics related to PC performance, but we also try to constantly keep our eyes on the energy consumption indicators, because although it is gratifying that games run well and video renders are completed quickly, this requires more and more electricity. At least this is what you can see now: new generation platforms and architectures are arriving on store shelves with ever larger and wider power consumption frames, moreover, their predecessors are constantly being replaced by power supplies equipped with new PCIe power connectors, which can provide up to 600 W for the graphics card on a single connection. .

Many people have already experienced that this high performance only seemed problem-free on a theoretical level, the slightly under-designed cable harness and the connection of the connectors could not handle the high energy transfer in several cases. It has been fixed (in theory), so is this really the direction from now on? Will we reach the 1 kW limit with the CPU-GPU pair within two or three years? Well, we have some bad news; we have already reached it, and for this reason it is very good to review how these numbers can be restrained and reduced. We understand that if necessary, maximum power should come out of the chips, but in 80-90% of the time of use, such a large current consumption is not necessary, nor is the frame that allows the release of digital horsepower. Let’s first see how you can check the current consumption of each component.

Without gadgets, by software

Electronic components, amperes and volts flow everywhere starting from the power supply, so you would think that monitoring the exact values ​​is only possible by connecting a suitable device. Well, the good news is that the development arc typical of the last decade has not only brought increasingly unbridled consumption to the PC world, but also very versatile voltage regulation and sensor-based monitoring. Thanks to increasingly complex architectures, the power control sometimes reaches extreme complexity, the operation and parameters of which must be known to the other sub-units of your configuration. We can talk about a kind of becoming intelligent, but strictly for the sake of stability, compatibility and safe use, there is no marketing deafness behind this right now.

This is what a typical HWiNFO64 sensors window looks like; with a shockingly large amount of data, in real time. The consumption data of the DDR5 modules can also be seen in the lower right corner

Choose any modern processor, regardless of equipment, the corresponding motherboard will show you at least 10+ numbers of data in real time, starting from the development of voltages to the energy used by each computing unit. Video cards have not lagged behind in development either, and although not so much data is available, you can increasingly see the parameters of the GPU and memories during operation; and you can control these as much as a manufacturer allows.

Speaking of memory. With DDR5, the display of data has also changed, and although we are only at the beginning of the generation change, in 1-2 years we will probably be able to get even more real-time data on the operation of the modules. If only because the XMP and EXPO profiles have become almost completely natural, since they are considered tuning, therefore it does not hurt if the system also knows as much as possible about the energy consumption and temperatures of the chips.

So there are sensors everywhere in the machine, all that is needed is an inventive developer who brings them together and packages them into a utility. There isn’t even one like it, let’s see the best!

Pay attention to these data

For decades, our favorite is the HWiNFO application, which at first appears to be just a system information program based on a somewhat clunky user interface, but if you open the individual hardware lines, you can come across a very detailed value display. You could say that “everything can really be read here”, and this much data is perhaps too much at once. In the case of the processor, you should pay attention to the ‘Package Power’ and, depending on the type, the ‘Power Limit’ lines. The former changes in real time, and while you’re just looking at the application, you can see very low values, since your machine is almost at rest. Under load, this line will change and can show you both the maximum and average values. Or here you may be faced with the fact that your processor can really consume a lot, or that it is quite energy efficient.

If you really want to dive into tracking CPU data, HWiNFO64 is the perfect choice. TDP frames, consumption in real time, voltages and offsets; everything you need for tuning or reducing consumption

By the way, the limits of this are indicated by the ‘Power Limit’ lines, most often ‘PL2’ shows the ceiling, i.e. the upper limit that the CPU cannot exceed with the given setting. It is important that this maximum in the case of several models is only momentary with the basic settings, but with a little BIOS tinkering you can raise it even further and torture the power supply and the electric clock.

For graphics cards (especially if you have chosen among the latest ones), you can browse through a bewildering number of consumption values. It is worth taking the values ​​in the main category line as a basis, but you can also see, for example, the energy consumption measured on the new 16-pin power connector. It is interesting that the PCIe +12 V line indicates that the VGA hardly draws any power from the motherboard, the higher energy demand is sent to the hardware via the additional power connection. The phenomenon is not new, it is merely another confirmation that the distribution of current consumption is currently balanced in this way; the motherboard has enough to deal with processors with a TDP frame above 300 W.

Confused programs from manufacturers

The question may arise that if more and more such data is available, wouldn’t it be better to use the applications provided by the manufacturer that designs and manufactures the specific component? Well, the experience with these is quite mixed, they can display certain values ​​well, but they deliberately avoid the detail shown by HWiNFO or AIDA64; you only get a few numbers, be satisfied with that.

On the other hand, the updates of these applications are much rarer, from the sixth month after the release, only program errors are fixed, and in the case of video cards, sometimes the driver update released by AMD or Nvidia can interfere. Everything works the same, only the values ​​are not correct. And debugging is not your job, so instead turn to the applications recommended by the community.

For video cards, this could also be GPU-Z, whose ‘Sensors’ menu item displays consumption data in an easy-to-follow format, which you can save to a text file with one click. On the ‘Advanced’ tab, in the first grouping called ‘General’, you can immediately read what TPD frame your VGA works with, and how much you can adjust it up or down. There are no fancy graphics, but it works quickly and you get all the information about the hardware in minutes.

In the case of an Intel Arc A770, you can see this in GPU-Z: the factory TDP is 190 W (just increased to 228 W), but the other data are rather uncertain. It is not entirely clear what the limits might be, but you can not only move up, but also down in the TDP frame

However, you should keep one important fact in mind regarding the data. Neither Intel nor AMD and other well-known manufacturers officially announce how they measure these values ​​(yes, device drivers also monitor these data, they just don’t show it to you), because of this, the creators of programs developed by third parties they can rely on the parameters of sensor types integrated on the printed circuit. All such programs are based on reading them, which, even if it does not give 100% accuracy, a certainty of around 90% is already considered quite good.

Measure to save

Software measurements are useful and paint a relatively detailed picture of how much energy some components require in different load stages. But this does not really tell how much your machine’s total consumption is and how it affects the monthly electricity bill. You need a tool to determine this. With the power meters that can be plugged into the outlet, you will see how much power your PC is using from the wall or distributor. The total power written on the power supply only shows the possible power output, otherwise the number written on it does not mean that your machine consumes that much. What’s more, you can’t forget about the loss of the power supply, there is no such thing as a unit operating at 100% efficiency, a load close to 400 W actually means a consumption of around 450-500 W from the outlet.

This is a more serious piece with a built-in logging function (saved on an SD card), as well as sophisticated alarm capabilities and parameterization. It is not certain that you will need so much knowledge, you can find good meters in the HUF 5,000 price range

The power supply is therefore an important element, but only an intermediate station, the data will be indicated to you by the consumption meter. Not only does it show the current watt-based consumption, but you can also see the electrical energy used in kWh, which you can use to calculate the electricity consumption of your configuration. We do not claim that it is worth dealing with this constantly, in the case of a PC that has reached a certain level of power consumption, it is enough to look at the values ​​at certain periods, and if the form of use changes (more work processes that require a lot of calculations, less entertainment), then it is worth recording the kWhs more frequently .

Can you influence the measured consumption? Well, with a few settings, you can reduce some of the idle and loaded states, but don’t expect to save more kWh from week to week. This would require hardware replacement or software fine-tuning to such an extent that it would take days of your otherwise valuable time.

Play with TDP frameworks if you can

Inside a computer case, the central processor and the graphics card are the two main consumers, even a mid-range model of the latter can consume over 200 W, and in the case of processors, squeezing the boost clock signal requires extra watts. The only question is whether these maximums are always necessary at all. Do the unlimited settings bring such a calculation surplus that it is worth spinning the electric clock? Well, not in all cases, and often the change is hardly noticeable.

An excellent example of this “yes, no” situation is Intel’s hybrid architecture and AMD’s Ryzen 7000 product line. In the case of the former, due to the production technology challenges, consumption is completely freed up if the user allows it. From AMD’s side, a definite good feature of the latest generation of chiplet-based Ryzens is that the so-called In “Eco mode” they barely fall short of the performance offered by the default setting. Depending on the processor, you should install the Intel Extreme Tuning or AMD Ryzen Master utilities, which primarily help with overclocking, but are also capable of settings that rationalize consumption and heat production a bit. The previously mentioned “Eco mode” limits the energy limit to 65 W, which is a significant reduction compared to the maximum of 170 W. The computing power will be less as a result, this is immediately visible in synthetic programs, but you won’t notice the difference when running programs for typical average use.

With one click, the consumption of Ryzen processors can be reduced, although the performance will also decrease. Synthetic programs will not like it, otherwise it depends on the specific application how perceptible this kind of throttling is

With the Core processors, you can set the power consumption with the PL1 and PL2 limits, you can even turn the latter off, so that the CPU only takes one limit into account. This modification is especially exciting for the K-series models. You can shoot the default unlimited option to countless steps and take it down to 65 W or even lower. Of course, as a result of this, the clock signals do not reach the highest value either, which means you can count on reduced performance, in return the heat production drops drastically.

Advanced people can try fine-tuning the voltages, the so-called with the undervolt method, when it is necessary to achieve a reduction in consumption while maintaining the performance at the previous level. The mission is not impossible, but it still requires a lot of time to find detailed descriptions about it on various forums. In addition, each configuration is different, so you really have to achieve a completely stable state yourself; it is not always worth dealing with this in such depth.

The slider for the TDP frame can only be found in the Intel control program at the factory, on the AMD and Nvidia front, the partner manufacturer’s applications help with this. Here, we have reduced the typical max. to around 150 W. consumption

RTX 4090 owners would probably say otherwise, but there you can step down from 600 W all the way to 350-400 W, so that the performance of the card does not change at all in games. However, this is not exactly the level of the average user, the one who is able to replace it every six months with the latest development will certainly have more fun with the hardware that was once worth millions.

Energy awareness is important

There is life beyond the Windows energy schemes, you just need to know the properties of the main hardware elements, since only by being aware of them can you meaningfully use the applications mentioned as examples. You can also check the small modifications on the consumption meter, but if the efficiency of your power supply could be improved, you should plan a new one, preferably one with around 90% certification (this is indicated by the 80Plus marking system). Together, the many small wattage gains mean an already visible improvement, which, measured in money, may even be noticeable on your monthly electricity bill, not to mention that incorporating this awareness into PC use will definitely benefit you in the long run.