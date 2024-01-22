This week, a judge will consider the stabbing that cost the life of emergency worker Marit (26) from Stad – RTV Noord

  • This week, a judge will consider the stabbing that cost the life of emergency worker Marit (26) from Stad RTV Noord
  • One of her last services turns out to be fatal for emergency worker Marit (26): stabbed to death for a little money from the group fund Telegraaf.nl
  • Court hears case of death of youth care provider Yorneo Emmen RTV Drenthe
  • Criminal trial in fatal drama Yorneo in Emmen begins: Youth shelter resident allegedly stabbed supervisor Marit to death in the neck Dagblad van het Noord
  • During one of her last shifts at Yorneo in Emmen, emergency worker Marit (26) was fatal: stabbed to death for a little money from the group fund Dagblad van het Noord
