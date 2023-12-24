This wild, wild Musk – Investor.bg

#wild #wild #Musk #Investor.bg

The billionaire went out of his way to get social network X into a lot of trouble

There is no name in Silicon Valley more synonymous with trouble than Elon Musk. In 2023, the technology leader and tireless entrepreneur once again served us a generous portion of online outbursts, scandals and chaotic management decisions. Although he’s at the helm of a bunch of companies — from electric car maker Tesla to space company SpaceX and artificial intelligence startup xAI — the focus here will fall on social network X.

The reason for this? Since acquiring Twitter, Musk has been surprising with his unusual moves and taking the social network in an increasingly obscure direction. However, his confidence is growing, and the scale with which he operates is stressing out many in the industry.

Name problems

Although it acquired Twitter back in 2022, it wasn’t until the summer of 2023 that the social network acquired a new name and was rebranded to X. The letter was not chosen by chance. It is at the heart of Musk’s idea to create a super application along the lines of China’s Tencent Holdings’ WeChat. The entrepreneur believes that the real dominance in the future will be precisely these “applications for everything”, as he calls them, with the idea that they will unite many services in one – a kind of portal to everything necessary. Given this vision, it’s no surprise that Musk keeps working in this direction.

X is present in the name of some of the billionaire’s other companies precisely as a unifying symbol. In July, it also became the name that officially replaced the well-known Twitter brand. The news was announced personally by Musk, and together with the CEO of the social network, Linda Iaccarino, in July he also presented the new logo of the platform. The good old blue bird became a huge white letter “X” on a black background. With this, it became clear that Musk does not particularly care about the past of the social network, but directly leads it in a new direction.

Just days later, the company erected a giant glowing X on the roof of its headquarters on Market Street in San Francisco. But neighbors complained about the intrusive light, prompting an inspection by the city’s Office of Building Inspections.

Legally, the rebranding has also proved contentious because a number of other companies, including Meta and Microsoft, already have intellectual property on the same letter, portending potential problems down the road.

At the time, trademark attorney Josh Gerben told : “There’s a 100 percent chance that Twitter will be sued over this by somebody.” X does not yet have serious challenges in this aspect, but the risk still remains, and a company may simply wait for a more opportune moment when the social network will be more vulnerable.

The troubled X over the company’s headquarters. Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

#GoodbyeAdvertisers

That moment may not be so far away. In 2023, relations between X and advertisers were not good at all. Everyone’s biggest concern since Musk took control was that it would allow more problematic content to appear on the social network. The billionaire gave permission for the profiles of previously blocked individuals (such as Donald Trump) to be released again, which only increased fears that things would get out of hand. Soon this also happened.