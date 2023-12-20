This will be the duration of the new unemployment benefit: requirements to collect it for the maximum amount of time

#duration #unemployment #benefit #requirements #collect #maximum #amount #time

The Royal Decree-Law that reforms the unemployment benefit and will be of a higher amount during the first year of receipt, compatible with employment during the first 180 days without loss of benefit, and will be linked to the signing of an activity agreement by of its beneficiaries, will come into force, in general, on June 1, 2024, according to the rule published this Wednesday in the Official State Gazette (BOE).

Thus, the text specifies that all people who have exhausted the contributory benefit since April 30, 2024, as well as those who, at the time of the entry into force of the rule, do not They had completed the previous month of waiting to request the subsidy.

Those who, as of June 1, 2024, had requested or were beneficiaries or had the subsidy suspended due to exhaustion of the contributory benefit, due to insufficient contributions or the subsidy for those over 52 years of age, will be governed by the regulations prior to this reform until the right expires. .

How long does unemployment benefit last?

The duration of this unemployment benefit will be extended up to 30 months depending on age, family circumstances and the duration of the benefit exhausted.

In the case of workers who are unemployed and have worked less than a year, if they have contributed less than six months, the subsidy will last 3, 4 or 5 months depending on the contributions. If you have contributed for more than six months, the subsidy is extended to 21 months if the person has family responsibilities, although it will not exceed six if he or she does not.

Workers who have exhausted the contributory benefit may have 18 to 24 months for those under 45 years of age and 24 to 30 months for those over 45 years of age. If they do not have family responsibilities, the maximum period will be 6 months.

More economic news

In the case of those over 52 years of age, they can receive aid up to the ordinary age at which they access retirement if they meet the requirements. For returned emigrants, it is 18 months. Those released from prison are six months extendable to 18, the same period as for people who have a disability review and have an improvement.