This will be the first European rover

#European #rover

In 2028, the European Space Agency (ESA) will launch its most ambitious exploratory mission yet, with the goal of searching for past and present signs of life on Mars. The Rosalind Franklin rover will be the first rover to drill down to two meters below the red planet’s surface, allowing it to obtain soil samples protected from surface radiation and extreme temperatures, which it will analyze in its on-board laboratory. ESA’s mission is also intended to demonstrate the key technologies that Europe will definitely need for future planetary exploration missions. These include safe landing on a celestial body, autonomous surface movement, and automated drilling, sample processing, and related analysis. The Rosalind Franklin rover, shown in the video below, will also employ novel driving techniques, including wheel movement to overcome difficult terrain and autonomous navigation software. The rover is the second mission of ESA’s ExoMars program to search for life on Mars. The first Trace Gas Orbiter to probe gases in the Martian atmosphere in 2016 startedand the rover is scheduled to begin its long journey to Mars in 2028. (Cover image and video: ESA)

Also Read:  Amazon offers a 38% discount on the very popular Fire TV Stick

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

After 5 surgeries, doctor who survived attack in Rio talks about recovery ‘a long process’
After 5 surgeries, doctor who survived attack in Rio talks about recovery ‘a long process’
Posted on
Immigrate to the UK｜A family of five immigrated to the UK with a net worth of only $250,000. The Hong Kong mother looked for a job as soon as she saw the arrival: Make a fortune for the next generation – Qing Bao – Family – Hot Topics
Immigrate to the UK｜A family of five immigrated to the UK with a net worth of only $250,000. The Hong Kong mother looked for a job as soon as she saw the arrival: Make a fortune for the next generation – Qing Bao – Family – Hot Topics
Posted on
US Secretary of Defense travels to Israel today –
US Secretary of Defense travels to Israel today –
Posted on
Gaza War Widens, Israel Immediately Bombards Lebanon
Gaza War Widens, Israel Immediately Bombards Lebanon
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Crime culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport thousand Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News