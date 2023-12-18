This will be the first European rover

#European #rover

In 2028, the European Space Agency (ESA) will launch its most ambitious exploratory mission yet, with the goal of searching for past and present signs of life on Mars. The Rosalind Franklin rover will be the first rover to drill down to two meters below the red planet’s surface, allowing it to obtain soil samples protected from surface radiation and extreme temperatures, which it will analyze in its on-board laboratory. ESA’s mission is also intended to demonstrate the key technologies that Europe will definitely need for future planetary exploration missions. These include safe landing on a celestial body, autonomous surface movement, and automated drilling, sample processing, and related analysis. The Rosalind Franklin rover, shown in the video below, will also employ novel driving techniques, including wheel movement to overcome difficult terrain and autonomous navigation software. The rover is the second mission of ESA’s ExoMars program to search for life on Mars. The first Trace Gas Orbiter to probe gases in the Martian atmosphere in 2016 startedand the rover is scheduled to begin its long journey to Mars in 2028. (Cover image and video: ESA)