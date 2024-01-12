This will be the minimum wage and hourly rate from January 2024. Here are the rates from the new year [13.01.2024]

#minimum #wage #hourly #rate #January #rates #year #13.01.2024

English tutoring for PLN 140 and mathematics for PLN 100. This is how much we pay in the region

45-minute English tutoring costs up to PLN 140. Despite this, there are so many people willing to participate that teachers refuse subsequent students who apply.

January 12, 2024, 7:55 p.m

Amounts free from taxes and donations in 2024. That’s all we can get from our loved ones now

From July 1, 2023, the tax-free amounts of donations and inheritances have increased significantly. They are also valid in 2024. We also explain what happens with donations…

January 12, 2024, 7:30 p.m

Salaries in the army in 2024. Here are the rates from private to general – there will be changes!

Salaries in the Polish army are a complex issue, depending on various factors. Basic salary depends on the degrees you hold, and there are also…

January 12, 2024, 19:04

Pension indexation 2024 – two calculation tables. These may be the stakes

From March 2024, new pension rates will apply. There are big pay raises for seniors. We present pension calculations. See what…

January 12, 2024, 19:03

Anwil Włocławek is no longer in debt! The president revealed how much the budget increased

Anwil Włocławek is now a basketball land flowing with milk and honey. – All arrears have been paid, the club is fulfilling all obligations on an ongoing basis…

January 12, 2024, 17:38

Accounts to settle. The Poles will play against Slovenia to extend their chance of advancing

In the second match of the group stage of the 2024 European Championships, the Polish men’s national team will face Slovenia. The White and Reds declare that in Saturday’s match…

January 12, 2024, 4:33 pm