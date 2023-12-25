This will be the new, the most Skoda ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto

#Skoda #ᐉ #News #Fakti.bg #Auto

The famous liftback Skoda Superb, which is the flagship of the Czech brand and considering its class is a relatively cheap and quite popular car, is about to get a new, sharpened version. The Czech manufacturer has already officially presented the model of the new generation, and now it is also preparing its more powerful and sharpest version.

There is still no official information about the sharpened Skoda Superb RS. But, as reported by Carscoops, the management of the Czech car manufacturer is of the opinion that the idea of ​​creating such a car is very interesting. Moreover, there are technical possibilities for this.

The designers of the site Carscoops showed their version of the possible design of the Skoda Superb RS. It is based on the model of the new generation, which debuted recently. A more aggressive bumper with large air intakes was added, and the chrome trim was done in black.

But what engine can get the most powerful Skoda Superb RS? The company notes that emphasis should be placed on efficiency and environmental friendliness. So, we’re obviously talking about a hybrid powertrain. The car may get a 268 hp variant. from the new VW Passat, which is the Superb’s closest technical relative.

Place a rating:

☆

☆

☆

☆

☆

4.2

Rating 4.2 out of 5 votes.