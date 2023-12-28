this will change on January 1

#change #January

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 06:37

It is almost January 1, 2024 and that means that all kinds of new laws, rules and tax rates will come into effect. Here is an overview of what will change in the new year.

NOS/ANP

Minimum wage higher and becomes hourly wage

Like every six months, the minimum wage will increase, now by 3.75 percent to 13.27 euros gross per hour.

Instead of a minimum monthly wage, it will now be a minimum hourly wage. Previously, there was always a minimum monthly amount for someone who worked full-time. But what constitutes full-time varies by sector. As a result, the minimum hourly wage for someone who works 36 hours was higher than for someone who works 40 hours. That difference is now coming to an end.

The wage increase of 3.75 percent applies to 36 hours. Someone who works 40 hours and receives the minimum wage will improve by as much as 15.29 percent.

Benefits such as the AOW, WAO, Wajong, Sickness Benefits Act and WIA are linked to the minimum wage and will therefore also increase. The AOW benefit, for example, will increase from 1378.98 to 1459.53 euros net.

End of price ceiling

The price ceiling for gas and electricity will end. It is no longer really necessary, because most providers’ energy rates are now around or below the price ceiling. Of course, we do not know whether they will rise again well above the price ceiling or fall. Those who are afraid of higher rates can take a permanent contract.

Expat arrangement less generous

The tax benefit for expats, people from abroad who come to work here, is being reduced.

Until now, they could receive 30 percent of their gross salary tax-free for five years. This will be 30 percent for the first 20 months, then 20 percent for 20 months and then 10 percent for 20 months.

Purchasing power measures and tax brackets

The outgoing cabinet is adjusting a number of tax rates and tax credits, such as the employment tax credit and tax brackets. This will benefit lower incomes in particular. Higher incomes also improve, but less than without these adjustments.

This is mainly because the limit of the second tax bracket will be increased less than previously planned. This year that limit is 73,032 euros. If you earn more gross, you pay the high tax rate of 49.5 percent. Due to inflation adjustment, that limit would rise to 80,262 euros. But the cabinet decided not to apply a full inflation correction, so the limit only rises to 75,518 euros.

View here per income how much less tax people will pay compared to 2023:

NOS

Less tax for some self-employed people

Self-employed people without employees and people with a sole proprietorship with a slightly lower income have more net money left over. High-earning entrepreneurs will actually pay more tax.

This is due to a number of changes in income tax, such as the earned income tax credit, tax brackets, SME profit exemption and self-employed person’s deduction.

View here per income how much less or more tax entrepreneurs will pay compared to 2023:

NOS

Benefits go up, health care benefits go down, energy benefits stop

The childcare allowance, the child-related budget and the housing allowance will increase. The latter with more than 34 euros. More people are also eligible for housing allowance and the child-related budget.

The healthcare allowance is actually going down. This was extra high in 2023 to ease the pain of high inflation. But that extra increase will no longer apply.

The special energy allowance for people on or just above the social minimum will disappear. In 2023, this was between 800 and 1300 euros, depending on the municipality.

The Temporary Energy Emergency Fund will remain in place in 2024. If you have a low income and a high energy bill, you can apply for support money there. On average, households received around 900 euros from that fund last year. More people will be eligible next year.

Wealth tax up

The tax on returns on savings, shares and other assets will increase from 32 to 36 percent. The cabinet wanted an increase to 34 percent, but a majority in Parliament voted for an additional increase.

The return assumed by the Tax Authorities also changes. For savings, this will be only 0.01 percent in 2023. Because the savings interest rate has risen, it is now 1.03 percent for 2024. For investments such as shares and other assets, the assumed return decreases slightly, from 6.17 to 6.04 percent. The capital gains tax only applies to assets above 57,000 euros.

A calculation example: you have 80,000 euros in savings. Then you have to pay wealth tax on 23,000 euros. The Tax Authorities assume that you make a 1.03 percent return (236.9 euros) and you have to pay 36 percent tax on that: 85.28 euros.

Travel expenses and home work allowance increased

The maximum tax-free travel allowance will increase from 21 to 23 euro cents per kilometer. The tax-free home working allowance also increases, from 2.15 to 2.35 euros per day worked from home.

Gambling tax increased

The tax on prizes you win at lotteries, slot machines and other games of chance will increase from 29.5 to 30.5 percent. Gambling tax only applies to large prizes of 450 euros or more.

Minimum tax for companies

From now on, large companies must pay at least 15 percent profit tax. Now they already have to do that in the Netherlands, because the profit tax here is 19 percent for the first 200,000 euros of profit and 25.8 percent for profits above that.

The 15 percent rule is part of a global initiative to prevent tax avoidance by imposing at least 15 percent in as many countries as possible. For example, if a multinational is also located in a country where less than 15 percent profit tax is levied, the Netherlands can request additional tax up to that 15 percent.

NOS/ANP

NHG limit increased

In the new year you can get a mortgage of up to 435,000 euros National Mortgage Guarantee. That was 405,000 euros. If you invest in energy-saving measures such as insulation or a heat pump, the maximum mortgage is higher: 461,100 euros.

If you have a mortgage with NHG, NHG will take over your residual debt and pay it to the bank if you ever have to sell your home at a loss due to unemployment, divorce or the death of your partner.

Reporting points for bad landlords everywhere

From January 1, every municipality must have a reporting point for complaints about residential landlords. For example, if they ask for too much deposit or service costs or intimidate, discriminate or fail to fulfill obligations.

The municipality can then take action itself or help find the right agency. Such as the Rent Assessment Committee, if a landlord asks for more rent than permitted.

Maximum mortgage: label dependent, student debt different, single person more

The maximum permitted mortgage becomes more dependent on the energy label. If you buy an energy-efficient home, you can borrow more money. Buyers of a house with a worse label can also borrow extra, but only if they spend that money on energy-saving measures.

Furthermore, buying a house on your own becomes a bit easier. A single person who earns 28,000 euros or more can borrow an additional 16,000 euros.

And people with student debt can borrow more if they have made extra repayments. Until now, we looked at the size of your original debt. From now on, your mortgage space will be determined by what you spend each month on repaying your student debt. The more you have repaid, the more you can borrow.

NOS

Starter exemption from transfer tax is higher

Starters can buy a house of up to 510,000 euros without paying transfer tax. That was 440,000. People between the ages of 18 and 35 can make use of this exemption once. This means that they pay 0 percent transfer tax instead of the usual 2 percent.

VVE assets are savings, not an investment

Do you live in an apartment, do you have an owners association and does the association have money in the bank? Then the tax authorities will see your share in that money as individual assets. And it is therefore included in the capital on which you have to pay tax. Until now, it was seen as an investment/other asset on which you have to pay more tax than on savings.

That is changing now and with retroactive effect from 2023. From now on it will be seen as savings. In 2023, the Tax Authorities assume a return of 0.01 percent instead of 6.17 percent for investments/other assets.

Reimbursement for WOZ objection reduced

Compensations for successful objections to WOZ decisions will be reduced by 75 to 90 percent. And they are no longer paid to commercial objection agencies, but directly to the objecting citizen themselves. He or she must therefore agree with the agency what he or she will pay for legal assistance.

Based on the WOZ value of your house, the municipality determines how much property tax you have to pay. If the WOZ decreases after an objection, you will have to pay less tax. In recent years, private individuals have increasingly turned to commercial agencies to object. If they won, the municipality had to pay so-called legal costs compensation to the agency. These fees often amounted to hundreds to several thousand euros.

NOS/ANP

Taxes on soft drinks, juice, oat milk and non-alcoholic beer will increase

The so-called consumption tax on all kinds of drinks will increase, from almost 9 to more than 26 cents per liter. The government says it will make drinks such as soft drinks more expensive, so that people are more likely to choose healthier drinks, such as water. The consumption tax on bottled water is therefore abolished; water therefore becomes cheaper.

Specifically dairy and soy drinks are exempt from consumption tax due to their high protein content. Even though it sometimes contains a lot of sugar. That previously led to discussion.

View here which drinks do and do not have to pay consumption tax.

NOS

Excise duty on alcohol increased

Alcoholic drinks are becoming slightly more expensive. The excise duty on this will increase by 8.4 percent. The cabinet wanted to increase the excise duty by 16.2 percent, but a parliamentary majority put a stop to this. A case of beer costs about 50 cents more on average, a bottle of wine 13 cents.

Nutri-Score introduced

The Nutri-Score food choice logo is officially introduced in the Netherlands. Products can receive a score from A (best composition) to E (worst). An A does not necessarily mean that something is healthy, but that it has a better composition compared to the same type of products.

The Nutri-Score is not mandatory. But if companies use it, they must put it on all products of a certain brand. And not just on variants that score well. Food manufacturers have been able to use the Nutri-Score on a trial basis for a few years.

The Nutrition Center advises first checking whether something is included in the Wheel of Five. “Then you know it is healthy. If the product is not listed, you can pay attention to the Nutri-Score.”

Flavored e-cigarette prohibited

Retailers and online shops are no longer allowed to sell e-cigarettes with flavors such as mint, banana or rum. Only tobacco flavor remains permitted. The flavor ban should make vaping less attractive to young people.

Basic package adjusted

The basic health insurance package will be slightly adjusted. Help to prevent falls is now included in the basic package for some elderly people. This applies to elderly people who are at high risk of falling and also have other physical or psychological problems.

Maternity care becomes more flexible. You can still receive maternity care for a maximum of six weeks after giving birth. Initially this was up to ten days after delivery. The maximum number of hours remains 80.

NOS/ANP

Gas energy tax higher

The energy tax on natural gas will increase slightly, while the energy tax on electricity will decrease slightly. For example, the government wants to encourage more households to ‘go away from gas’, for example by choosing a heat pump instead of a central heating boiler.

The annual discount on energy tax will increase at the same time, from 603.04 euros to 631.35 euros. That is a fixed amount that is deducted from your energy tax.

Disposable cups are still possible

Disposable plastic cups and containers in offices, schools and sports clubs would be banned from January 1. But the outgoing cabinet has determined that this rule will be introduced, but that it will not be enforced, or in other words, a tolerance policy. A new cabinet must make a final choice on this matter.

Sustainability reporting mandatory

The EU has determined that large listed companies must from now on publish an annual sustainability report. This then states what their impact is on the climate and the environment. An external accountant must check that report.

NOS/ANP

Doxing is punishable

Distributing personal information of another person to intimidate them will become a punishable offense. With this so-called doxing, for example, addresses or telephone numbers of people are distributed in app groups. According to the government, care providers, police officers and politicians are often victims of doxing.

Abuse and neglect of animals is tackled more rigorously

The maximum penalties for animal abuse and animal neglect will increase from three to five years in prison. It will also become easier to close farms or dog breeding farms, for example, if animal welfare is threatened.

And it becomes easier to forbid someone from having animals. This ban can also be imposed for a longer period, in serious cases for life.

Closing your home easier

Mayors can more easily close a home if serious violence has occurred there. Think of explosions, shootings or the discovery of weapons.

Disadvantage compensation

If citizens or companies are disproportionately affected by government work that is otherwise lawful, they are entitled to compensation. For example, if a store has much less customer due to road works. This right to so-called disadvantage compensation is now legally established.

Higher traffic fines

The fine amounts are going up again. For example, you pay 300 euros instead of 280 euros for driving through a red light. And using your phone as a cyclist can cost you 160 euros, compared to 150 euros until now.

ANP/NOS

Double surname for children

From now on, children can receive the surname of both parents in an order of their choice. Until now you could only choose the name of the birth mother or the father or co-mother.

The child of Tineke Jansen and Hugo Rodriguez can therefore have the surname Jansen Rodriguez, Rodriguez Jansen, Jansen or Rodriguez. This is possible for births from January 1. But it may also be adjusted retroactively for one year for children born on January 1, 2016 or later. Multiple children of the same couple must all have the same surname.

Do you already have a double surname and are you having children? There is a maximum of two name parts. You can choose yourself, but parts of the name will then be deleted to arrive at the new combined surname.

State pension age to 67

The state pension age will increase from 66 years and 10 months to 67 years. It will only increase further in 2028, to 67 years and 3 months.

NOS

Pension accrual from the age of 18

Employees start building up a pension from the age of 18 through the pension fund of their company or industry. That was from the age of 21. It is one of the measures resulting from the new pension law, which will be gradually introduced in the coming years.

More Dutch series

Major streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime must invest at least 5 percent of their Dutch annual turnover in Dutch series, films and documentaries. The government expects this to result in approximately 45 million euros in investments in Dutch audiovisual productions.

Student debt interest increases

For some former students, the interest on their student debt will increase. From 0.46 percent to 2.56 percent for people who have to repay in 35 years (new system from 2018) and from 1.78 to 2.95 percent if you have to repay in 15 years (old system from before 2018).

These new interest rates only apply if your 5-year fixed interest period ends in 2024 or your so-called start-up phase begins. This concerns people who stopped receiving student loans in 2023, 2018, 2013, etc.

Statutory interest rate higher

If you are in arrears with payment, the creditor may charge a maximum of the statutory interest as compensation for non-payment. This interest rate increases from 6 to 7 percent.

The maximum interest rate for borrowing money, purchasing on installments or overdrafting will also increase from 14 to 15 percent.

Children in a closed institution

The position of children in a closed youth care institution must improve with a new law. Emergency workers may only restrict their freedom if this is really necessary and there is no other option. This involves grabbing and holding, locking them in their room, limiting phone use and checking clothing and body.

Environmental law replaces all kinds of separate laws

Rules about the living environment in the Netherlands were spread over 26 laws in the areas of nature, the environment, building and housing. In its place, there will now be one Environmental Act. This should ensure fewer rules and more coherence. This should make building roads or houses, for example, less complicated.