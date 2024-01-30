This will hurt your graphics, RTX mode for Max Payne will take over 1300 FPS from you

#hurt #graphics #RTX #mode #Max #Payne #FPS

The era of remasters and remakes is not over. With RTX Remix, reviving older games just got a little easier. You might just burn the graphics.

You could say that thanks to RTX Remix, there will be a lot of fan remasters. Nvidia has provided the community and developers with a tool through which they can implement, for example, patch tracing even in decades-old titles. A perfect example is Max Payne, a 23-year-old game. Better lighting comes with RTX Remix, but at the price of a possibly disproportionate reduction in the number of frames per second.

The test with RTX Remix and the implementation of path tracing was performed on a machine with a GeForce RTX 4080. In the basic game built on DirectX 8, it was no problem to push the FPS to over 1,000. In certain passages it was up to 1400 FPS. And then those 500Hz monitors will be of no use to us.

All kidding aside, things got tough when the FPS indicator stopped slightly above 60 when path tracing was turned on. The reduction of 1300 FPS also came with an increase in graphics consumption from 180 W to almost double.

Of course, this is a fan remake or modification. It is therefore quite far from being optimized by the game studio. After all, even the attached video shows that there is not such a big difference in the gaming experience. The game would definitely benefit from playing with textures. Still, it’s an interesting start for this tool, which could revive a number of other older titles over time.

Also Read:  The list of the worst games of the year also has a Czech mark

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Life will soon begin in the “Rainis” block
Life will soon begin in the “Rainis” block
Posted on
The number of flu cases is constantly increasing. Rafila: “There is a problem of an epidemic type situation”
The number of flu cases is constantly increasing. Rafila: “There is a problem of an epidemic type situation”
Posted on
Market: 15 years later, the Varela family will once again be represented at Estrela
Market: 15 years later, the Varela family will once again be represented at Estrela
Posted on
Those with that disease should be even more careful! Calcium and vitamin D are very important in nutrition
Those with that disease should be even more careful! Calcium and vitamin D are very important in nutrition
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News