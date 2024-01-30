This will hurt your graphics, RTX mode for Max Payne will take over 1300 FPS from you

#hurt #graphics #RTX #mode #Max #Payne #FPS

The era of remasters and remakes is not over. With RTX Remix, reviving older games just got a little easier. You might just burn the graphics.

You could say that thanks to RTX Remix, there will be a lot of fan remasters. Nvidia has provided the community and developers with a tool through which they can implement, for example, patch tracing even in decades-old titles. A perfect example is Max Payne, a 23-year-old game. Better lighting comes with RTX Remix, but at the price of a possibly disproportionate reduction in the number of frames per second.

The test with RTX Remix and the implementation of path tracing was performed on a machine with a GeForce RTX 4080. In the basic game built on DirectX 8, it was no problem to push the FPS to over 1,000. In certain passages it was up to 1400 FPS. And then those 500Hz monitors will be of no use to us.

All kidding aside, things got tough when the FPS indicator stopped slightly above 60 when path tracing was turned on. The reduction of 1300 FPS also came with an increase in graphics consumption from 180 W to almost double.

Of course, this is a fan remake or modification. It is therefore quite far from being optimized by the game studio. After all, even the attached video shows that there is not such a big difference in the gaming experience. The game would definitely benefit from playing with textures. Still, it’s an interesting start for this tool, which could revive a number of other older titles over time.