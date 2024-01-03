This would be the lineup of Cardenales de Lara with Ángel Reyes (+Video)

The leader has a clear mission: to demonstrate the reasons why he took first place in the Regular Round and assert his strength to reach the Grand Final.

With this objective in mind, the Cardinals of Lara will take to the field, with a roster that looks like one of the most solid heading into this final instance. The Larenses have high-level pieces in practically all lines, and for the Round Robin they will be even more complete than they already were.

In the Substitutions and Additions Draft, the twilights were reinforced with closer Silvino Bracho as the first pick, and with the powerful and always timely offense of Ángel Reyes, a slugger who adds even more alcabalas to a lineup that will undoubtedly look great to look for a place in the defining phase of the championship.

Possible lineup of Cardenales de Lara with Ángel Reyes:

  • Ildemaro Vargas 2B
  • Gorkys Hernandez CF
  • Hernán Pérez BD
  • Rangel Ravelo 1B
  • Angel Reyes RF
  • Odubel Herrera LF
  • Juniel Querecuto 3B
  • Carlos Narváez C
  • Jermaine Palacios SS

In addition to these pieces, Lara also has a power hitter like Pedro Castellanos, who will surely see a lot of action and will be alternated throughout this Round Robin phase. Without a doubt, a lineup with many offensive variants, which puts the Cardenales as one of the favorites to advance.

