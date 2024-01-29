This year, Ázsia Expressz is moving to a new location

#year #Ázsia #Expressz #moving #location

It has been a big hit for TV2 for years Asia Expresswhich, contrary to its name, flew enterprising celebrities to South America, more precisely Mexico, and Guatemala in the year 2023.

This year, the adventure reality is changing continents again, this time the stars will compete in the Philippines and Taiwan. This is not a new idea, as the 3rd season was already planned for the Philippines, but the coronavirus epidemic disrupted the channel’s calculations.

„I am confident that we will be able to bring a very strong cast, we are really preparing for the next season to be even stronger“, he told Index Gabor Fischer, the program director of TV2 Group, who did not hide the fact that last season saw somewhat fewer viewers sitting in front of the TV. He thinks this may be because Mexico is less exotic than Jordan or Turkey used to be, and it didn’t provide as visually appealing an experience as last season. This time, he is confident that the current location will satisfy all needs.

The Asia Express otherwise, it does not always bring the greatest success to the winners. Last year Gábor Kucsera and David Toth they won, but emotionally probably Reka Varsányi received the most, who has undergone an amazing transformation since then.