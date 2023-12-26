‘This year I bought all my Christmas gifts on credit and now I’m nervous’ | Confessed

It has been a tradition in our family for years: at Christmas we all bring gifts for each other. In the past, a small kindness would suffice, but since everyone has started earning more, things are becoming increasingly crazy. Expensive odors, jewelry; it doesn’t seem to work.

I have been single for years and therefore have to pay for the costs of presents for my nieces and nephews on my own. I never find that a problem in itself, but this year it is far from convenient for me!

Less sensible

I still have some holes to close financially and hope to be fully up to date by the middle of next year. I have lived very frugally in recent months and that went well for me, but when December arrived, all the brochures fell on the mat and I was flooded with the best offers on the internet, I found it more difficult to get my hands dirty. to hold.

And then there is the Christmas party at my parents’ house, where my two brothers and their partners and a total of four children also come. Super fun and I’m really looking forward to it, but for my wallet that celebration isn’t such a good idea…

Nerves

First of all, I want to look as beautiful as everyone else, so recycling a dress is not an option. That’s how I was tempted for the first time to pay for something afterwards. It was as if a switch was turned on in my head: ‘Oh, so it can be done that easily!’

And before I knew it, I had bought all my presents, including a beautiful handbag for myself. I now have an open bill for €962 at an online department store. I’m glad I won’t disappoint anyone this year, but I get nervous when I think about that enormous amount.

Big failure

I know a lot of people get their stuff this way, but I still have a very uncomfortable feeling about it. I earn a lot less than I did before and will really have to set aside months of money to catch up. And so I had to live very frugally for another few months.

Why did I do this now? I keep wondering. Just not to want to be inferior to my family. When I park my old car next to my brothers’ two expensive cars, I always feel like such a big failure. And they also have such nice families!

Hyacinth Bucket

I could have just said it. That I wouldn’t go so over the top with the gifts this year. I’m sure they would all understand it. But then I would also have to provide insight into my current income and I simply don’t want that. I’m actually a kind of Hyacinth Bucket, from Keeping up appearances. I keep up appearances.

I’m looking forward to seeing everything this Christmas and I’m going to spoil my nephews and nieces, parents and brothers like crazy. But I do regret a little that I didn’t act a little more sensibly…

