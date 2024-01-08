This year marks the beginning of a new era of smart TVs

#year #marks #beginning #era #smart #TVs

In 2023, artificial intelligence was one of the most talked about technologies, and it will be no different in 2024. Just as most devices (from mobile phones and TVs to vacuum cleaners) have slowly become smart over the past ten years, AI will continue to appear in various electronic devices.

Just as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections are considered fundamental nowadays, it will become natural for our devices to include chips that are intended to directly support artificial intelligence and related tasks. Last fall, the first mobile chipsets designed to take smartphones to a new level were already presented, and on the eve of the world’s largest gadget expo, CES, Samsung presented its self-developed NQ8 AI Gen3 processor, which is the first for the 2024 Neo QLED It will be available in 8K displays, ushering in a new era of smart televisions.

According to the manufacturer’s promise, the neural processing unit (NPU) of the NQ8 AI Gen3 chip, which debuted at The First Look event held on the evening of April 7 local time, is twice as fast as its predecessor, and the number of neural networks has also increased eightfold, from 64 to 512 , which theoretically allows all content to appear on the screen in crystal clear detail. Of course, we have encountered image enhancement solutions in various smart TVs, which was necessary, especially in the case of 8K models, since a minimal amount of content is still available in this resolution, so this type of display has always scaled moving images with 4K or lower detail. up to 8K – varying quality.

Samsung

According to Samsung, thanks to the new processor, this year’s Neo QLED 8K is not only the usual annual update in the field of image processing compared to previous models, but also represents a significant leap forward. Among other things, this will be evident in the fact that not only 4K or Full HD resolution content will look good on the new 8K screens, but also SD quality content, so even family videos made many years ago.

The new processor (which does not process information in the cloud but on the device itself) is also able to improve the quality of sports broadcasts in real time, for example the usually distorted display of extremely fast moving balls.

The technology is also able to detect the details of the currently viewed content that the human eye usually focuses on, placing them in the foreground, thanks to which the displayed image can seem more lifelike, almost 3D. The neural processing unit will also play an important role in ensuring that the sound is better than ever before, not only in terms of the surround effect, but also, for example, in the isolation of dialogues, so that the user can perfectly understand what the characters in the film/series are talking about at any volume level.

The Neo QLED 8K displays – like the manufacturer’s other models this year (OLED and Micro LED) – will receive the customized Tizen operating system, will be available in stores with a solar remote control, and will be the first in the world to receive a function that includes artificial intelligence and optical character recognition (OCR ) technology to produce subtitles in real time for the currently viewed content.

Péter Birkás / 24.hu One of the 2024 Samsung Neo QLED 8K smart TVs exhibited at CES.

Samsung has not yet announced when and at what price the Neo QLED 8K models equipped with the new processor will go on sale, but it is certain that if the new processor is really capable of what the manufacturer claims (especially in terms of upscaling), it really is could open a new era in television.

The appearance of artificial intelligence can also give a boost to the market of displays capable of 8K resolution, which have been available for years but have not attracted a serious group of customers, and which until now had to deal with the problem that there was simply not enough high-quality content for customers to buy them – the it is much more expensive than average 4K models – choose a screen for your home.