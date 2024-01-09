This year, Orbán received the high state award from the Bosnian Serbs that was given to Putin last year

#year #Orbán #received #high #state #award #Bosnian #Serbs #Putin #year

As part of the series of events held on the occasion of the Day of the Bosnian Serb Republic, Milorad Dodik, the head of the entity, presented awards to those who, according to him, have left a mark on the life of the republic. One of the honorees was Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who did not attend the ceremony, wrote vijesti.ba.

“Today, on our national day celebration, we proudly remember all those who did for the existence and survival of the Republic of Bosnian Serbs. My colleagues and I monitored the activities of many, and we decided to give the awards to those who made a lasting impact. One such person is Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who he accepted the award with pleasure and will personally receive it sometime in February – Dodik praised the Hungarian Prime Minister.

He added that the fact that Viktor Orbán accepted the highest award of the Republic of Bosnian Serbs fills the republic with pride. “We are grateful to this man because he sees us as a realistic political actor”, explained Dodik, why Orbán was chosen.

The President reminded that Russian President Vladimir Putin had recently received the same award, and emphasized that the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina was friends and ready to accept this, and that this had not happened until recently. The relationship between Orbán and Dodik has been good for a long time, at their last meeting the Hungarian Prime Minister promised HUF 45 billion.

Dodik recently attracted attention by declaring the republic’s independence if Donald Trump wins the American election. And he already regrets not doing that when he was first elected president. By the way, the USA introduced sanctions against Dodik’s family and business circle in October.

