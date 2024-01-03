This year’s key events: the focus is not only on the USA and Russia – there will be no shortage of challenges for democracy

#years #key #events #focus #USA #Russia #shortage #challenges #democracy
Aa A + A – Reset
Report an error
This year is going to be a big test for democracy, with more people going to the polls than ever before in history.
National elections are planned in more than 70 countries with a total population of more than 4.2 billion. population, or more than half of the world’s population.
In addition, it is expected that many of them will have fierce political battles, which can have a strong impact on the relations between the countries.
It is predicted that in 2024 there will be many tests for world democracy and the stability of existing unions.
The largest military exercise
The NATO military exercise “Steadfast Defender”, which will take place in February and March on the territory of Germany, Poland and the Baltic States, will be the largest joint exercise since the end of the Cold War.
Report an error
Error text highlighted
Your comment*
Report Sent successfully
Thank you for reporting the error
‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$