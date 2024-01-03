This year’s key events: the focus is not only on the USA and Russia – there will be no shortage of challenges for democracy

#years #key #events #focus #USA #Russia #shortage #challenges #democracy

Aa A + A – Reset

Report an error

This year is going to be a big test for democracy, with more people going to the polls than ever before in history.

National elections are planned in more than 70 countries with a total population of more than 4.2 billion. population, or more than half of the world’s population.

In addition, it is expected that many of them will have fierce political battles, which can have a strong impact on the relations between the countries.

It is predicted that in 2024 there will be many tests for world democracy and the stability of existing unions.

The largest military exercise

The NATO military exercise “Steadfast Defender”, which will take place in February and March on the territory of Germany, Poland and the Baltic States, will be the largest joint exercise since the end of the Cold War.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$

Also Read:  War in the Middle East. The evolution of the conflict between Israel and Hamas

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

New approach to homelessness still not successful after years, ‘not concrete enough’
New approach to homelessness still not successful after years, ‘not concrete enough’
Posted on
Mosque Imam in US Shot by Unknown Person, His Condition is Critical
Mosque Imam in US Shot by Unknown Person, His Condition is Critical
Posted on
Nearly $550 million has been wiped from the market
Nearly $550 million has been wiped from the market
Posted on
It has been 100 years since the serial production of the band-aid started Science
It has been 100 years since the serial production of the band-aid started Science
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News