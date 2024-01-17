THO AUTO BEST CARS OF 2023: What are the best cars in 2023?

#THO #AUTO #CARS #cars

Coming to a new year like this, of course every year we will have a selection of the most impressive cars. Each side of our website Of course, the TECHHANGOUT side has always been ranked and this year there are many models that we have tested a lot, but the ones that stand out are really hard to choose. Both the opinions of different teams and of course the strengths of each car are different.

But congratulations to all the brands that received awards. In an era where electric cars are starting to come in a lot. As a result, the sub-prizes in the BEV section are also various. But for the prize of The best of each type, BEV, PHEV, ICE, there will be 3 outstanding cars that received awards. Let me tell you, they are impressed and the overall picture is good. Not just looking at the specs, but the whole feeling of driving. Suspension assembly materials Look at every part including the UI UX of the car and actual usage, charging, and gearing. Various transmissions including driving assistance modes or even design work as well

THE BEST ICE OF 2023 : The best combustion cars in 2023 :

” HONDA CIVIC TYPE-R “

In this era where many car manufacturers are starting to not make cars with pure engines. But there are still many cars that continue to build and, especially those with manual transmissions, they are almost hard to find. But there was one car that made me come back to driving a car with fun, a good feeling, and a feeling that many cars couldn’t give. It was the legendary CIVIC TYPE-R. Having a manual transmission and dragging the revs to change gears is fun in a way that if anyone has never tried it, they probably can’t imagine it. Including doing the suspension. Its handling and design have instantly made it one of the most fun cars to drive in recent years. Driving in front is fast but sharp, it’s fun to dive in, it’s easy to shift gears and there’s a lot of help coming in. Driving assistance technology can also be included. Including the design work, the exterior and interior are still beautiful and outstanding, the lines are not cluttered. It is still a car that is easy to maintain and can be used in many ways. It is versatile. But it’s fun to drive. Which can be designed to meet the needs of a variety of uses or racing, and the brakes, weight, control, everything is perfect without having to do anything.

THE BEST PHEV OF 2023: The best Plug in Hybrid car in 2023

” MERCEDES-BENZ GLC 350e 4MATIC “

With the transition from gasoline to electricity, many companies are starting to adjust and PHEVs are stepping in. Of course, it is an award with many options coming in, including Chinese cars, various European cars, but this one that has won many awards. Something other than just distance. If looking at the farthest distance, this car might not be. But if you look at many elements, driving, various options including charging, this is important and the distance that can actually be used. In addition, it is a newly developed model that is fresh and has a battery that can really run 120 km. Moreover, the point that draws a lot of points is the DC charging system that not only supports it, but it can accelerate charging with just one button and it will pay. Special express power gives us immediate power at full 60kW, concentrated until almost 100%, which we have never encountered anywhere that can do this. It allows me to travel. You can travel in other provinces without using oil. And it takes less than 20 minutes to charge with a large battery like this. In addition, the acceleration, control, comfortable ride, and width can still meet the needs of a family car well.

THE BEST BEV OF 2023: The best pure electric car in 2023

” BMW i5 M60 xDRIVE “

Pure electric cars after European companies stepped into the market, let me tell you that each company came up with something unusual, and Chinese cars themselves have developed a lot. But with a car, it’s not just about speed specs or distance, but driving. Control response at brutal levels of strength Can the various brakes be handled or not? Including the UI UX in the car system and the ease of use. Moreover, this model can meet the needs of both those who like strength. But it still has comfortable seating space in the back and has a suspension that can be enjoyed. But sitting in the back is not too hard and can be a daily-use car. Moreover, the driving distance and 0-100 can be done brutally. And also got a fresh new model that made many parts thought of from the beginning of the design. Including the sound of the car and the motor that simulates various vibrations, it’s fun to drive. There is still communication between the car and the driver. It’s not too much of a computer on wheels. This is a point where many companies still have to develop and stand out. But for BMW, they can do it with this model and in many parts it still meets all the needs of the i5 family. His stuff as well.

THE BEST HANDLING BEV OF 2023 : The best driving experience in 2023

” AUDI e-tron GT Performance “

The best driving performance for this brand, I admire it all the time when testing and reviewing it. And for the all-electric e-tron GT, even though it’s been out for a long time, its platform design is still very good and I secretly like it more than its siblings. Because it can be perfectly set up to be fun to drive, sturdy, but not too harsh or sporty, and has strength that is suitable for the car’s suspension. And AUDI’s steering weight is still impressive. We can drive at high speeds and enter corners with confidence with their 4 QUATTRO drive system distribution. It can distribute weight both straight and in curves. I can tell you that if you try it, you will like it. Including no sagging or sagging in this model, even when encountering rough curves or going up and down hills. It’s a model that I’ve tried many times and am impressed with, and among the BEVs I’ve tried in 2023, I haven’t found one that drives as good as this one.

THE BEST LUXURY BEV OF 2023 : The most luxurious in 2023

” Rolls-Royce SPECTRE “

When it comes to luxury, there is no one above this company, both with the design, use of materials, and all hand-assembled work. Using bison skin The fact that we can order the entire color scheme of the car, both inside and outside, as well as the neatness of the design, assembly, and soundproofing, is the ultimate in BEV cars in terms of luxury. all the refinement Just touching the seat itself will feel the softness and smell of leather, as well as the wood pattern on the car. The quietness of the motor when working in the car seat itself or when driving, it can convey all the premiums, not just the price, but everything about the car itself. It will tell us why it received this award and this company. It is still the best when it comes to automobiles that are not just cars themselves.

THE BEST BUDGET BEV OF 2023 : Best value in 2023

” BYD DOLPHIN STD “

The electric car market is becoming more and more worthwhile because of the arrival of Chinese brands as well. However, it is definitely a fierce fight and has an extraordinary price. But one car that stands out if you look at it in terms of value for money with distance, driving options, and body size. BYD DOLPHIN STANDARD itself, at a price of 699,900 baht, can answer the needs of people who want to start with electric cars and body size. A car that is easy to drive in the city. The distance is more than 400 km and the driving suspension is not too light or too saggy. Have confidence in high speed and can use and sit comfortably. Can go to other provinces Complete with a driving assistance system, complete options, a camera around the car, a large screen, and plenty of usable space. This car meets the needs of beginners well in every aspect, including price, options, size, and warranty in the year 2023.

POPULAR VOTE BEV OF 2023 : Electric cars that will please fans on the page in 2023

” TESLA MODEL 3 HIGHLAND “

This award is very popular with fans of the page. Focusing on passion, love, and if you were to choose one electric car, which one would you think of? TESLA MODEL 3 can easily win the hearts of many people. Both the brand itself, the price and the design itself, including the greatness of the car’s SOFTWARE and the strength of the brand, when anyone talks about electric cars, TESLA must definitely come into their head. making it able to overcome this segment immediately and entering the Thai market itself makes the price, options and distance to be the top choice for people who like technology and like electric cars easily as well and in designing Model 2023 or the project name HIGHLAND has come out. They can solve all the weak points of the car from the previous model, both exterior and interior, assembly work, more light and color. It is reasonable that many people will still like and love this brand.

