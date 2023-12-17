Thomas Bach is justifying the permission for athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in the Olympic Games

#Thomas #Bach #justifying #permission #athletes #Russia #Belarus #participate #Olympic #Games

The president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said that Russian athletes admitted to the Olympic Games in a neutral status should not suffer because of the actions of their government, writes dialog.ua.

Bach tried to justify the decision of the summit of the organization, in which the athletes of the Russian Federation and Belarus were allowed to participate in the Summer Olympics in France in a neutral status.

According to the IOC president, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is just one of 28 wars going on in the world right now, and all other athletes are peacefully competing with each other. Their rights are not violated by the actions of the governments of the countries of which they are citizens.

In addition, the IOC president rejected threats to countries to boycott future games due to the participation of Russians and Belarusians in them and cynically “allowed” pro-Ukraine athletes to “have different political views than others.”

We remind you that the Paris Olympic Games will take place from July 26 to August 11 next year.