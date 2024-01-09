Thomas Berge and girlfriend Elianne have had a daughter | Show

#Thomas #Berge #girlfriend #Elianne #daughter #Show

Thomas Berge and his girlfriend Elianne Zweipfenning have had a daughter. The child was born on Wednesday, the new parents said on Instagram. “You are the fitting piece in our puzzle, so welcome, so wanted, so loved,” the two wrote in a post. They also share photos of the newborn.

The girl’s name is Sky Méa Ottink. Berge and Zweipfenning write that she was named after her grandmothers and her great-grandmother, Margo, Elisabeth and Anne-Marie. The first letters of those names form the name Méa. Berge’s real name is Chiel Thomas Ottink.

Berge and Zweipfenning already have a son named Saint (1). The singer already has a son named Jack (9) from a previous relationship.

