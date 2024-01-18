Thong lying around causes commotion in Big Brother | RTL Boulevard

#Thong #lying #commotion #Big #Brother #RTL #Boulevard

While their lives are recorded 24/7 by 128 cameras in the renovated house, the participants of ‘Big Brother’ all have the same goal: to reach the finish line and go home with a large cash prize. Participant Ashley (32) immediately has a difficult start and all because of a thong lying around…

Big Brother – who is always watching – wants a tidy house. Participant Lenie (52) can agree with that. Lenie, who was born and raised at the trailer park, takes the rules of the program very seriously and has taken on a bit of a father’s role. For example, the striking singer hands out household tasks to his fellow candidates. If they don’t do this, they have to Big Brotherhand in coin. This season, the house will once again be paid with coins, of which the candidates received five upon entry.

Lenie’s candidates also have to hand in coins if they leave rubbish lying around the house. And Ashley just did that… After a tour of inspection, Lenie decides to confront the group with his find. When he asks if anyone has left anything lying around, the group, including Ashley, answers a resounding ‘no’. Yet Lenie finds something in the shower that shouldn’t be there: a pink thong. And Ashley is immediately ‘punished’ for that: she has to hand in a coin.

And there is even more bad news for Ashley: she has been nominated together with Tom and Sonja. For one of them the adventure will end this week. But who? In any case, Ashley has no plans to leave the program just yet. The cheerful 32-year-old has only one goal in mind: Big Brother win and go home with the prize money.

Tom (31) also participates Big Brother for the win. As a single dad, he works hard to give his son everything he needs. Big Brother is a bit of an escape from reality for him.

26-year-old Sonja works as a manager of a catering business and part-time as a teacher at a primary school. She would like to participate to get to know herself a little better and to discover how her personality will develop in a group with strange people. And then one week in the house is really too short.

Big Brother can be seen every working day at 8:30 PM on RTL 5. The live show can be seen every Saturday at 8:00 PM on RTL 5. In addition, the residents can be followed 24/7 via two live streams on Videoland.