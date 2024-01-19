“Those notified have not been confirmed. The victim would have set up a plan”

#notified #confirmed #victim #set #plan

The owner of a well-known local in Cluj, who was found by the police with a cut finger and in a state of shock, claimed that he was seized and mutilated by three individuals to force him to give them access to his cryptocurrency wallet. The police claim that the reports are not confirmed.

The police claim that the facts claimed by the businessman are not confirmed. PHOTO: Personal archive

Caught driving under the influence of alcohol and being the author of a minor accident, Ciprian Călin Pop, the owner of the local Cluj Gentlemen’s Bistro, complained, on Wednesday, January 17, to the Police that he was attacked and seized by several individuals, who allegedly cut him and a finger.

He said that, being in a state of shock, he did not notify the Police about the deed whose victim fell for fear of the criminals. The police officers who stopped him on Wednesday morning noted that he is injured and has a severed finger. Only then did the contractor decide to file a complaint.

The owner told the police that he was allegedly tortured by three masked individuals in a hall on the outskirts of the city. The reason? The strangers wanted at all costs access to the secret code of the cryptocurrency electronic wallet, where, he says, he would have about 200,000 dollars.

Reversal of the situation: “those notified have not been confirmed”

The Cluj police started the investigations and on Thursday, close to midnight, they sent the following details:

“Following the investigations carried out in a criminal file aimed at committing the crimes of driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or other substances, illegal deprivation of liberty and qualified robbery, the Public Relations Department is authorized to communicate the following:

From the investigations carried out by the policemen of the Cluj County Police Inspectorate, the Criminal Investigation Service and the Cluj-Napoca Municipality Police – Criminal Investigations Bureau, with the support of the Criminal Investigations Directorate and the specialized support of the Special Operations Directorate, respectively the Territorial Analysis Unit of the Cluj Information, it follows that the reported cases were not confirmed, as evidence was administered from which it emerged that the victim was not the victim of any crime of illegal deprivation of liberty, nor of qualified robbery.”

“The victim hatched a plan”

The police stated that, against the background of medical and financial problems, the victim would have set up a plan in which, on the night of January 15/16, 2024, according to her statements, she would have been deprived of her freedom illegally by 3 men, in – a building located in the town of Floresti.

“Also, according to the victim’s statements, they would have exerted violence on him with the aim of obtaining the password from a “cold wallet” type device on which he would have held cryptocurrencies”, the police say.

Currently, the 42-year-old man is admitted to the hospital, where he is receiving medical care.

“Investigations for the reported crimes continue, following the administration of evidence, legal measures will be ordered accordingly. Regarding the goods claimed as stolen, we make it clear that they have been identified, and part of them recovered”, the statement also states.

Regarding the theft of cryptocurrencies and the said wallet device, the Police stated that “the fact does not exist and no damage was caused by third parties”.