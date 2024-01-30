Those with that disease should be even more careful! Calcium and vitamin D are very important in nutrition

Nutrition and Diet Specialist stated that Rheumatoid Arthritis is a chronic and systemic disorder. Dyt. Özlem Güleçoğlu said, “Since it affects other tissues and organs besides the joints, changes in nutritional habits as well as treatment will increase the patient’s standard of life. “By maintaining the patient’s ideal body weight or reaching the ideal body weight through the patient’s diet, the inflammatory processes of the disease can be slowed down, joint pain can be reduced and the patient’s quality of life can be improved,” he said.

THOSE WHO HAVE THAT DISEASE SHOULD BE MORE CAREFUL!

Specialist stated that nutrition in Rheumatoid Arthritis is very important to alleviate the symptoms of the disease and reduce the risk of side effects and complications of medications. Dyt. Güleçoğlu stated that dietary energy and protein intake should be increased in order to balance the increasing metabolic rate and prevent protein catabolism and said: “Planning a diet with nutritional diversity, limiting fat and cholesterol intake, consuming whole grain products, eating rich in vegetables and fruits, restricting salt and sugar intake.” Staying away from processed foods high in sugar and saturated fat, and regularly consuming mineral supplements containing calcium are very effective in reducing the symptoms of Rheumatoid Arthritis. The use of antioxidant nutrients such as vitamin A, vitamin C and selenium in appropriate amounts plays a protective role against increased oxidative stress. Folate and vitamin B 12 supplements reduce the side effects of the drug in patients treated with methotrexate and balance the frequently observed increase in plasma homocysteine ​​levels. Calcium and vitamin D supplementation reduces bone loss in patients treated with corticosteroids. The daily foods and approximate amounts that should be consumed by food group in patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis are as follows: Cereals can be consumed up to 6-10 servings a day. Sugar and foods containing sugar should be consumed sparingly. Olive oil and foods made from olive oil should be preferred, up to 200 ml of milk should be consumed daily, up to 4 or 6 bowls of yoghurt per week, and 4 to 6 portions of reduced-fat cheese should be consumed per week. It would be appropriate to consume eggs twice a week and 5 portions of vegetables and fruits daily. Patients using steroids in their diets; Salted and smoked meat (ham, sausage, salami), foods prepared by adding salt (pickles, olives), bouillon, seasoned salts, seasoned sauces, canned vegetables, and ready-made soups should not be consumed. “In addition, consumption of bananas, melons, prunes, prune juice, potatoes, tomatoes, green leafy vegetables and legumes should be preferred to prevent potassium loss due to drug use,” he said.

