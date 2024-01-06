Thousands from the tax refund for 2023. You can now submit PIT-36 or PIT-37 and wait for the money from the tax office

#Thousands #tax #refund #submit #PIT36 #PIT37 #wait #money #tax #office

From Wednesday, January 3 – Monday is a public holiday, and on Tuesday, January 2, offices are closed, taking time off for the holiday falling on Saturday, January 6 – in principle, you can already submit your annual tax return for 2023. Those taxpayers who expect to do so should do it as soon as possible. refund because they overpaid tax in the form of advance payments.

But will such a rush speed up the moment of actual tax refund?

You file your PIT electronically and wait for your tax refund in half the time

Formally, you can submit the annual PIT at the beginning of January 2024, but this does not guarantee that you will receive the refund faster than waiting until mid-February, when the National Tax Administration makes the completed PIT-36 or PIT-37 available on the Your e_PIT portal. acceptance.

This results from the provisions of the tax ordinance, according to which you will receive a refund of the overpayment within:

3 months from the date of submission of the return – if you submitted it in the form of a paper document,

45 days from the date of submission of the return – if you submitted it in the form of an electronic document via the Your e-PIT service or via e-Deklaracje.

In practice, it works out to one thing, especially if in mid-February, right after it is made available, you accept your PIT on the portal, which means that the overpayment will reach you in this shorter period, and in practice, the tax office will refund the tax at the very beginning, even within a few days .

In addition, in order to submit the annual PIT quickly and without errors, you must have all the necessary data, including PIT-11 from the payers who collected tax advances from us. They have all of January to prepare such settlements.

PIT returns for 2023: where do they come from, why are advance payments too high

The overpayment is mainly due to people who earn income from civil contracts – mandate contracts and contracts for specific work. Payers collect an advance payment – and this is in accordance with tax regulations – without taking into account the tax-free amount.

This is the amount constituting the tax base. In the case of civil contracts – mandate and specific work – flat-rate costs of obtaining income are applied: 20%. this income or even 50 percent. revenue when copyrights are involved.

As a consequence, for example, when earnings (after deducting ZUS social security contributions) amount to PLN 2,850, the tax advance (12%) is calculated not from this amount, but from the amount after deduction of 20%. flat-rate costs of obtaining income.

People who worked full-time, but for less than part of the year, and therefore their income did not exceed the tax-free amount of PLN 30,000 may also receive an overpayment. When collecting the advance payment, payers took into account only 1/12 of the tax-free amount, because this is what the regulations stipulate.

This does not change the fact that, ultimately, even if someone worked for four months in 2023, they are entitled to the entire free allowance of PLN 30,000, not 4/12 of it.

In the annual PIT-37 or PIT-36 settlement, you will have the right to deduct the full PLN 30,000 from your pre-tax income.

What to do to avoid overpaying tax in 2024

You can avoid overpaying tax in advances by paying lower advances by having them calculated at the correct amount by the payer.

How to do it?

For the second year in a row, it is possible to submit a PIT-2 declaration to payers not only for full-time employment contracts, but also for civil contracts. Submitting such a declaration causes payers to calculate tax advances every month, taking into account 1/12 of the tax-free allowance, similarly to the case of full-time employees.

Therefore, if in January 2024 the taxpayer submits a PIT-2 declaration to a payer or even three payers in total, the payer will reduce his tax advance payment as if he were a full-time employee – taking into account PLN 300 as tax-free allowance every month.

In practice, since PIT-2 was previously a privilege of full-time employees, due to lack of knowledge about this possibility, few people with junk contracts bother to submit the declaration. And the payer-customer is not obliged to claim them.

Therefore, the tax amounts overpaid in advance payments for 2023 due to the failure to submit PIT-2 will be refunded to most contractors and those performing specific work contracts only as part of the annual settlement for 2023, i.e. between January 1 and April 30, 2024.

However, in a year’s time, if we take care to systematically submit PIT-2 to payers, this will no longer be the case.