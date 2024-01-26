Thousands of People Demonstrate Simultaneously in Australian Cities, What’s Happening?

#Thousands #People #Demonstrate #Simultaneously #Australian #Cities #Whats #Happening

Thousands of Australians took to the streets of various major cities in the country on Friday (26/1) local time to join in massive demonstrations. They were protesting the national holiday, Australia Day, which also marks the arrival of European colonists more than 200 years ago to the continent.

As reported AFP, Friday (26/1/2024), the massive protest action was called the “Invasion Day” rally. Thousands of demonstrators held simultaneous demonstrations in Sydney, Melbourne and several other cities on Friday (26/1) local time to demand that the date of the annual “Australia Day” celebration be changed.

A national holiday is usually held on January 26 every year to commemorate “Australia Day”.

For most Australians, Australia Day is synonymous with work holidays, barbecues, cricket matches, trips to the beach and end-of-summer holidays.

But the choice of date – which marks the arrival of European settlers in Sydney harbor in 1788 – has become increasingly controversial.

Indigenous Australian activists say the arrival of European settlers marked the start of a centuries-long campaign of cultural genocide.

In the midst of the hot weather in Sydney, the demonstrators braved hot temperatures of 38 degrees Celsius to attend the demonstration. They waved Aboriginal flags and shouted that Australian land “always has and always will” belong to indigenous people.

Banners reading “No pride in genocide in Australia” were also unfurled at the rally.

