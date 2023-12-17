Thousands of people demonstrate together with UPN, the PP and Vox against the pact between the socialists and Bildu: “Pamplona is not for sale”

#Thousands #people #demonstrate #UPN #Vox #pact #socialists #Bildu #Pamplona #sale

“Cerdán, a storyteller, Bildu is a terrorist”, “PSOE-PSN liar” or “Treason by an armchair” are some of the banners displayed in the Plaza Consistorial

Pamplona This Sunday has been kilometer zero of the social outcry against Pedro Sánchez’s policy of pacts. UPN and the Popular Party, as well as leaders of Vox and Ciudadanos, have demonstrated in the center of the capital of Navarra under the cry of “Pamplona is not for sale” to denounce how the clamp between the socialists and EH Bildu will snatch the city’s Mayor’s Office from the regionalists and, in a few days, be left in the hands of the Abertzale left.

The Plaza Consistorial has been filled since early in the day, with thousands of protesters gathered as a sign of protest against Sánchez’s approach to independence and nationalism, evidenced in recent weeks with the birth of the amnesty bill and now with the agreement with EH Bildu to expel UPN from the Pamplona Mayor’s Office, an extreme that the PSOE flatly denied for months was going to happen and that is now limited to a specific local pact.

Banners against the pact between the Navarrese PSOE and Bildu to evict UPN from the Mayor’s Office. Jesus Diges

Hence the proclamations launched by the protesters: “Cerdanstoryteller, Bildu is a terrorist”, “PSOE-PSN liar” or “Betrayal by armchair” are some of the banners displayed by those present in the Plaza Consistorial.

The event, called and organized by UPN, also had the support and presence of the PP leadership. Its leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, demonstrated this Sunday in Pamplona after having led numerous protests against the amnesty in recent weeks under the popular brand in important cities throughout the country.

Now, Génova and the territorial leadership of the PP have thus wanted to show their support for UPN, whose leader Javier Esparzaand the still mayor of Pamplona, Cristina Ibarrola, have taken the lead in the event in the Plaza Consistorial. On behalf of Ciudadanos, its leader, the European parliamentarian, was also present. Adrian Vazquez.

PP leaders with protesters in the Plaza Consistorial of Pamplona. VICENTE COLL

“Lament the indignity of the PSOE”

“Sánchez puts another brick in his wall,” denounced Feijóo, present at the event with other popular leaders such as Cuca Gamarra, Jorge Azcón and the leader of the Navarrese PP, Javier García. “We knew that there was a hooded pact, now we know what Sánchez’s first bill and last lie are,” said Feijóo, who has promised to “stand by the Navarrese people” and “deeply regret the indignity of the PSOE” with this agreement. .

The opposition leader considers it a “moral and constitutional obligation” to be in Pamplona this Sunday in the face of the “dignity problem” that Sánchez demonstrates with his roadmap by agreeing in the city with “a party that still does not condemn terrorism and that “has murderers on his lists.”

To know more

Letter from the director.

The wall of Pamplona

The wall of Pamplona

The Vox delegation, for its part, is headed by the vice president of Castilla y León, Juan García-GallardoIn absence of Santiago Abascalwho is at the Italian Prime Minister’s party convention this weekend, Giorgia Meloni.

As is usual in the demonstrations in which Vox participates, those from Santiago Abascal have called for a subsequent march that will culminate in a protest in front of the socialists’ headquarters in Pamplona, ​​where they will demand that Sánchez’s approach to groups such as Junts cease. ERC or, in this specific case, EH Bildu.

In fact, in an interview given to EL MUNDO this Sunday, Esparza warns of the scenario that opens with the first step taken between the PSOE and EH Bildu in Navarra: “The next screen of the pact will be to put ETA prisoners on the street “.

This Sunday will not be the only demonstration that UPN calls against an agreement that, in Esparza’s eyes, represents an “aggression” against Pamplona. The regionalist party once again calls to take to the streets on December 28, which is when the motion of censure is voted, to express the social rejection that the pact between the PSN and EH Bildu generates in the population.

According to The Trust Project criteria

Know more