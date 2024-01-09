Thousands of protesters demand justice on the anniversary of the coup attempt in Brazil

#Thousands #protesters #demand #justice #anniversary #coup #attempt #Brazil

Thousands of people gathered this Monday in various cities in Brazil to support the defense of democracy in the country, a year after the coup carried out against the three powers by far-right extremists who tried to overthrow the Government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

On January 8, 2023, one week after Lula’s inauguration, thousands of followers of former President Jair Bolsonaro invaded in a coordinated manner the headquarters of the Presidency, the Legislature and the Supreme Court, causing million-dollar damage to the three buildings. , which are located around the Three Powers Square, in the center of Brasilia.

The demonstrations took place in 13 capital cities of the South American country, in addition to Brasilia, where the main event took place, led by President Lula.

En Sao Paulo, More than two thousand people gathered on Paulista Avenue demanding justice for the attempted coup.

Flags of different unions and union organizations stained the iconic avenue and the rain did not prevent attendees from occupying one of the lanes to ask for justice shouting “no amnesty” and “coup never again”, accompanied by banners demanding “prison for Bolsonaro”.

Union and social organization leaders, as well as some councilors and federal deputies gave speeches at the São Paulo Museum of Art (MASP), demanding to judge those who financed, planned and participated in the attempted coup.

One of them was PSOL state deputy Celso Giannazi, who wanted to remember “all those who died” to achieve democracy in Brazil and assured that the events that occurred on January 8 “cannot go unpunished.”

Among the protesters was Francisco Freitas, a 64-year-old trade unionist who stated that the fight for democracy was “very arduous, it did not fall from the sky on a parachute” and maintained that the person who defends democracy in Brazil is not Lula, nor the Chamber of Deputies. the Deputies, but “the people in the street and organized society.”

A large number of young people shared space with the older ones, who agreed on the need to “remember what happened” to the next generations to prevent a repetition of History.

One of the attendees, Professor Carla Santos, stated that despite the events “removing Bolsonaro from power was a stroke of hope,” but that it is still necessary to “continue fighting.”

In Rio de Janeiro, a similar group gathered at Cinelandia Square, the traditional meeting place for this type of event, located in the center of the city.

As in the capital of São Paulo, attendees armed with banners repeated the harangues of “no amnesty for the coup plotters” around a gigantic image of Lula, with the presidential sash, which was erected in the place.