Thousands of Sardines in Hokkaido Mass Death, Fukushima Nuclear Impact?

#Thousands #Sardines #Hokkaido #Mass #Death #Fukushima #Nuclear #Impact

Jakarta –

Thousands of sardines and mackerel washed up on the beach near the Toi fishing port in Hakodate, Hokkaido, Japan on Thursday (7/12) morning. Many associate this event with waste water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant which was released into the sea.

About 1,200 tons of dead fish covered more than a kilometer of beach. A 65-year-old local fisherman said this was the first time he had seen this kind of event.

“I often see fish dying due to lack of oxygen off the coast, but this is the first time such a large number of fish have been stranded,” he said as quoted by Japan News.

The Hakodate city government and Hokkaido prefectural government immediately investigated the cause and considered ways to clean up the dead fish.

A few days later, a representative of the authorities on Wednesday (13/12) said that the release of Fukushima’s nuclear water had nothing to do with the death of thousands of fish on Japan’s northernmost main island.

Mori Ken, an official with the Japan Fisheries Agency, said authorities confirmed the presence of tritium in the sea off Fukushima was below detectable levels.

“The insinuation that fish deaths are caused by treated water is baseless,” Ken was quoted as saying by Japanese television station NHK.

He added that the spread of unverified information is a worrying situation.

For your information, Japan began releasing treated radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear facility in August this year. The decision sparked strong reactions from China and opposition parties in South Korea and the Solomon Islands.

China then banned seafood imports from Japan after learning that the country was going ahead with its plans. The Fukushima facility has more than one million tons of wastewater that has been treated for discharge over a 30-year process.

The Fukushima nuclear power plant has stopped operating since it was damaged by an earthquake and tsunami in 2011. This power plant was forced to close because it was overshadowed by the largest nuclear accident in history, namely the 1986 Chernobyl incident in Pripyat, Ukraine.

Watch the video “Fish in Fukushima will be researched by a team of scientists related to nuclear waste”

(rns/afr)