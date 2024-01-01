Thousands of Turkish Citizens Return to March in Support of Palestine

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, ISTANBUL — Thousands of people demonstrated to show solidarity with Palestinians amidst the ongoing war in Gaza, in Istanbul, Turkey, Monday (1/1/2024).

A march in support of Gaza took place in Istanbul, Türkiye. A total of 29 civil society groups organized the event. Turkish civil society events at the parade attracted thousands of people.

Ibrahim Besinci, president of the Turkish Youth Foundation (TUGVA), one of the organisers, previously told a press conference in Istanbul that the event was about being “the voice of Palestine” in the “struggle for humanity and justice”.

Source: AP Photo/Emrah Gurel

