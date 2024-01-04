Thousands without power in the cold in Älvsbyn

#Thousands #power #cold #Älvsbyn

About 4,000 households in Älvsbyn lack electricity. The first alarm came at 4 o’clock on Thursday morning. Just over an hour later, two more power outages occurred. A total of 4,020 of Vattenfall’s customers will be affected.

The temperature in Älvsbyn was minus 35 degrees on Thursday morning.

By 9 a.m. a number of customers had received power back, but around 3,000 customers were still without.

– They should have been fixed by 2 pm today, says Carina Netterlind, press secretary at Vattenfall.

The severe cold contributes to the fact that the work on the repairs takes time.

– The work is made more difficult by the fact that it is so terribly cold, it affects, among other things, the parts in the switchgear and we therefore have to work in a controlled and slow manner. It is regrettable that customers are affected, but we realize that it will take time, says Carina Netterlind.

The cause of the power outage is that a switch in a switchgear has burned out. That in turn led to several other power outages.

