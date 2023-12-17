Threat of recession looms over the euro zone

#Threat #recession #looms #euro #zone

The chief economist for Europe at Oxford Economics, Ángel Talavera, says, cited by EFE, that what we see is that there is almost no growth engine for Europe. Everything is basically at a standstill.” He anticipates, therefore, that “in general terms, the European economy will remain very weak at the beginning” of the year ahead.

The euro zone is preparing to turn the year around in a scenario of stagnation and with a threat of recession at the beginning of 2024, due to the weight of inflation and interest rates that have reached high values. However, there is an expectation of a slight improvement in the second half of the year.

The contraction of a tenth in the third quarter of this year was already highlighted by Eurostat data, also by indices compiled by S&P Global, which in November recorded six consecutive monthly reductions in business activity, more in industry than in services.

The weaker situation in Germany contributed greatly to the current scenario, marked above all by the slowdown suffered by industry, which affects the whole of Europe and is expected to last until next year.

The picture is so gray that the European Commission itself worsened its estimates for the euro zone’s GDP both for this year (0.6%) and for 2024 (1.2%), in its latest forecasts, while the ECB updated its downward estimates this week.

“I don’t think we will have a big impact in 2024, because, generally, interest rate movements are transmitted to the economy with a certain delay (…) This will give a certain boost to growth, but more in 2025”, concludes Talavera, referring to a possible fall in interest rates.