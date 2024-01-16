Threatening Lebanon, US Envoy: Learn from Gaza, Remove Hezbollah from Israel’s Borders

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – United States (US) White House senior adviser Amos Hochstein reportedly threatened Lebanon with war during his visit to the country last week.

Amos’ visit was actually aimed at easing tensions and restoring calm on the southern border between Lebanon and Israel.

Amos carried out his duties by pressuring Lebanese officials with threats of war like the one in Gaza.

According to Lebanese media reports, Al-Akhbar, Tuesday (16/1/2024), in a meeting between Hochstein, Lebanese Prime Minister, Najib Mikati and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdullah Bou Habib, as well as Lebanese officials and other US officials, the White House envoy called on Lebanese authorities to remove Hezbollah fighters seven kilometers beyond the Blue Line.

The Hezbollah troops were asked by the US to be replaced by Lebanese troops to allow Israelis to return to settlements in the north that were evacuated at the start of the Gaza war.

“If Israelis return to their homes in the north and open their windows in the morning, who will they see before them? Hezbollah,” Hochstein told Lebanese officials.

“There is no need to withdraw Hezbollah north of the Litani River,” Hochstein said, as stipulated in UN Resolution 1701.

According to the Al-Akhbar report, Hochstein then said in a tone that was not without implied threats, that “otherwise Israel will launch a war against Hezbollah, which, along with Lebanon, must learn from what is happening in Gaza.”

Israel’s Meron airbase was attacked by 62 Hezbollah rockets. (screenshot)Reaction of Lebanese Officials

Lebanese officials reportedly responded to Hochstein by reiterating Hezbollah’s position – that calm cannot be restored on the southern border unless Israel’s offensive on the Gaza Strip ends.

They also confirmed their willingness for Lebanon to formally implement Resolution 1701, provided that Israel also agrees to fully implement the agreement.

The UN Security Council passed Resolution 1701 after the 2006 war in Lebanon, which prohibited military presence in the area between the Litani River and the border with Israel, except for the Lebanese army and the international peacekeeping force UNIFIL.

By 2022, Hezbollah had established prominent battalions and brigades south of the Litani River and on the Israeli border, in response to Israel’s continued encroachment and violations of sovereignty against Lebanon, which occurred in the years following the 2006 war.

The Al-Akhbar report said there had been 30,000 Israeli violations on land, air and sea since 2006.

Threatening Lebanon, US Envoy: Learn from Gaza, Remove Hezbollah from Israel's Borders
