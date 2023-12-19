Threats have never been nor will they be an impediment to serving Mexico: García Harfuch

#Threats #impediment #serving #Mexico #García #Harfuch

The former Secretary of Citizen Security of the City (SSC) of Mexico and former candidate for the Head of Government for Morena, Omar García Harfuch, revealed that he decided to take a vacation and stated that the threats he has received in his work as a public servant never bothered him. have prevented them from carrying out their work.

The message from the now Morena candidate for the Senate of the Republic was given in response to a statement by journalist Carlos Loret de Mola, who wrote in his last column that Harfuch left the country because he received threats from the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

“In my years of career I have received alerts, threats, anonymous letters, etc. This has never been and will never be an impediment to serving my country. I decided to take a vacation after a long time and be with my loved ones. When I return I will continue working with @Claudiashein and @ClaraBrugadaM”he wrote on his X account.

Carlos Loret de Mola maintains in his column of The universal that García Harfuch received an emergency call from the head of the National Intelligence Center (CNI), Audomaro Martínez Zapata, indicating that the CJNG had deployed a commando of hitmen with the aim of making an attempt on his life.

According to Loret, given this information, the former security secretary would have made the decision to leave the country with the support of Claudia Sheinbaum.

“According to the same sources, it was General Audomaro Martínez Zapata himself, head of the National Intelligence Center (CNI, formerly Cisen), who had contact with García Harfuch to notify him of this information that was in his possession. And he gave him a recommendation: he leave the country immediately. García Harfuch contacted her boss, Claudia Sheinbaum, explained the situation to her, and she gave him the green light. Without a word, the former Secretary of Citizen Security of the country’s capital took flight to Europe“says Loret.

Loret de Mola considered that the situation is “especially serious and delicate” for the López Obrador regime, since any damage to García Harfuch would have repercussions not only on a personal level, since it would represent a “brutal political blow for the government and for the party (Morena), in the middle of the campaign“.

Carlos Loret recalls that García Harfuch currently heads the official party’s formula for the Senate in 2024 and adds that he is an important figure for the movement called the Fourth Transformation, since, Even public opinion imagines him as Secretary of Security or Attorney General, Therefore, an attack against him would represent vulnerability of the regime. This is what Loret wrote:

Anything that happens to her would expose the weakness of the government, its strategy against violence, the vulnerability of the presidential candidate and has the destructive potential of shaking the campaign board.

This threat is added to the attack suffered by Omar García Harfuch in June 2020, perpetrated according to official investigations by the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel, the same criminal group that supposedly gave the order to sending a group of hitmen “to finish” the unfinished job.

On Friday, June 26, Omar García Harfuch, While Secretary of Security of Mexico City during Claudia Sheinbaum’s tenure, he received three gunshot wounds and injuries from several splinters.

It was he himself who confirmed that the attack was carried out by the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel and the death of 2 police officers and a pedestrian.

On July 30, 2020, a video appeared in which García Harfuch was threatened by armed men that the former secretary also identified as part of the CJNG, but then he rejected that criminal group operating in Mexico City.

Video of the attack against Omar García Harfuch:

Your browser doesn’t support iframes