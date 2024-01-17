Three avenues in Luanda closed for works

At least three avenues in the province of Luanda are partially closed to road traffic due to work to replace the asphalt carpet, in order to improve urban mobility.

These are Avenida Pedro de Castro Van-dunem Loy, from the Shoprite area to the Sanatorium, Rua Joaquim Kapango and Rua Amílcar Cabral, which will have traffic partially restricted over the next few days.

On Avenida Pedro de Castro Vandunem Loy, whose work began on January 11th, the closure will be for 4 weeks, at the intersection with Avenida Deolinda Rodrigues, in one direction, Shoprite – Kimbango until the area of ​​the Dom Damião Hospital Complex for Cardiovascular Diseases Flanklin.

As alternatives, for those leaving Avenida Deolinda Rodrigues towards Kimbango, go to the street of the Institute of Geodology and Cartography of Angola (IGCA), after Lactiangol, passing through the well-known BET street and exit in front of the Catholic University of Angola.

Motorists can also enter the streets of the Palanca neighborhood to take Rua Olímpico Macuéria, also known as Estrada Nova, and take the Main Avenue, in front of the hospital complex, formerly a sanatorium.

The perimeter of Rua Joaquim Kapango, from BFA from the intersection with Rua Comandante Kwenha, is closed, in both directions, to Rua Luther King.

The closure takes place from the 15th to the 18th of January, and is due to the rupture of the central drainage collector, traffic on the perimeter of Rua Joaquim Kapango (BFA).

Alternatively, traffic to Mutamba will pass through Rua Comandante Kwenha, turning right onto Rua Nicolau Gomes Spencer, turning left onto Rua Luther King.

On Avenida Amílcar Cabral, traffic is banned from the 14th to the 17th of January, in the direction of Revolución de Outubro – Mutamba, from the Sonangol fuel pumps, to the Pediatrics entrance.

The reason, according to the note, distributed to the press, is due to the work to reduce the base, sub-base and the wearing layer that is being replaced.

Alternatively, traffic will take place on Padre Gouveia, Maianga and Comandante Correia da Silva streets, heading to Marien Ngouabi street.