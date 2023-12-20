Three bandits pretend to be policemen

Bandits have. attempted a robbery in the rural commune of Bongatsara

Robbery attempt. Three bandits failed in their plan, in Ankazomby-Ambohibao, in the commune of Bongatsara, in Atsimondrano, on Sunday evening. They claimed to be gendarmes serving in the Andoharanofotsy brigade.

The gendarmerie asserted that they were impostors. They believed that presenting themselves in the name of the black berets would make their task easier. On the contrary, the head of the family was careful and prevented them from entering, as long as they did not have a proper search order.

The trio pretended to look for a certain Fidelys, a fictitious name, as soon as they arrived at the door of the house they wanted to attack. He told residents he had to search their homes. The latter immediately demanded a warrant and their police badge.

The criminals had nothing to present. They resorted to violence. It was at that moment that their target resisted and grabbed their rifle, empty, and their crowbar.

The neighborhood and the police intervened. The gang fled in the dark. His burglary attempt came to nothing.

