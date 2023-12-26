Three BMW runners arriving in 2024.

#BMW #runners #arriving

BMW is already warming up for a fantastic 2024.

As the concern prepares the transition to electric cars and the introduction of an entirely new class of cars in 2025, designers and engineers will present new and renovated models for true fans.

And not only for them…

Here are three of the best runners we’ll see:

BMW Z4 M40i

Photo: BMW

The BMW Z4 saw the light of day already this year, but only in a variant with an automatic gearbox.

However, the brand is among the fans of the “Save the manual gearbox” movement, and therefore in 2024 it will also show a variant with six-speed manual gears. And it is this version of the sports car that excites consumers.

Many prefer to drive a sports car with manual gears because they feel more in control of the car on the road.

It’s possible that the BMW Z4’s nose will also get a slight facelift, but we’re not a hundred percent sure. It is certain that sometime in the spring of next year we will see the model, and shortly after that it will enter serial production.

BMW i5 Touring

Photo: BMW

It is expected to be one of the fastest station wagons on the market.

BMW tests show acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds and a top speed of over 230 km/h. The station wagon also retains some emblematic details for its brand – an imitation of a large front grille and elongated headlights.

In addition to a gasoline and diesel engine version, the car will also be offered in some electric version – it is not known whether it will be a hybrid or fully electrified.

Along with this, it will also offer the characteristic for this class of BMW comfort in the compartment and high-tech extras.

The premiere should be in the summer of 2024, along with the start of serial production.

BMW M5 Touring

Photo: BMW

On BMW’s website, this model is cleverly hidden under gift wrapping paper to hide the details.

The rest of the new variant is rumored to reach 700 horsepower and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3 seconds. The car will be available with an internal combustion engine and in a hybrid version.

It is possible that the first battery, which is entirely produced by BMW, will also be inserted into it.

The lithium-ion heart should provide unprecedented fast charging and transition. From then on, the same hybrid system with such a battery will be embedded in other company offerings.

The premiere will be in the summer of 2024, and serial production will start in the fall.